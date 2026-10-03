logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Soo-hyun gets emotional as 20,000 fans welcome him back in Manila

ENTERTAINMENT
8 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun became emotional several times as he met fans in Manila on Friday (Oct 2), marking his first large-scale event in the Philippines after an 18-month hiatus.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The fan meeting took place at a Manila stadium and was co-hosted by local fashion brand BENCH, which Kim endorses. The venue was packed, with around 20,000 fans waving light sticks in support.

Kim performed several songs from hit Korean dramas, including a song from Dream High, and greeted the crowd in Filipino.

He described Filipino fans as full of "warmth, passion and light," saying their support had given him great strength.

Kim appeared to choke up several times while speaking to the audience before promising to return to the Philippines soon.

He also appeared red-eyed during a group photo with fans near the end of the event. After the fan meeting, he made another appearance to wave goodbye to fans as they left the venue.

The Manila event marked Kim's latest public appearance since he stepped away from activities following a controversy involving late actress Kim Sae-ron.

Kim was accused last year of dating Kim Sae-ron when she was underage, allegations he denied.

South Korean police decided in July not to refer the case to prosecutors due to insufficient evidence. Police reportedly said publicly released audio had been generated using AI and that screenshots of conversations had been manipulated.

Prosecutors later returned the case records to police, effectively bringing the investigation to a close.

Kim has since gradually resumed public activities. He appeared on Indonesian broadcaster RCTI's 37th anniversary live show on August 23 and attended The Fact Music Awards in Busan on September 19 as a presenter, marking his first public appearance in South Korea in about 18 months.

Kim Soo-hyun

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Kim Soo-hyun cleared of underage dating claims after police find evidence fabricated
ENTERTAINMENT
21-05-2026 19:10 HKT
Dear Jane fire up T2 crowd, eye homecoming for Macau’s ‘moon stage’
ENTERTAINMENT
16 mins ago
Mario Ho jokes he is ‘half a head shorter’ but still pursued Ming Xi at lavish Macau reception
ENTERTAINMENT
29-09-2026 16:22 HKT
Vintage photos of Cantopop legend Alan Tam spark social media buzz over youthful looks
ENTERTAINMENT
28-09-2026 21:29 HKT
Hins Cheung buys $40m insurance policy, hopes insurer ‘makes money’
ENTERTAINMENT
28-09-2026 17:41 HKT
Malaysian singer Firdhaus takes ‘Flat Earth Theory’ tour to Hong Kong with B-stage
ENTERTAINMENT
27-09-2026 17:46 HKT
Chase Chan reveals baby boy news, Jessica Chan talks F1 adventures at HK airport T2
ENTERTAINMENT
27-09-2026 15:55 HKT
Renowned Chinese musician Liu Huan dies at 63 as stars pay tribute
ENTERTAINMENT
27-09-2026 13:08 HKT
Photo provided by Anna HisbbuR
(Exclusive) A child at heart in an old soul: Anna HisbbuR turns life's darker moments into chill
ENTERTAINMENT
26-09-2026 13:22 HKT
Jackson Wang hopes to return to HK with next album tour, says career comes first after 30
ENTERTAINMENT
25-09-2026 11:32 HKT
(file photo)
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
NEWS
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers to $5,220
NEWS
02-10-2026 18:06 HKT
Mainland tourists embrace slow travel in Stanley as local retailers face golden week chill
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.