Chase Chan reveals baby boy news, Jessica Chan talks F1 adventures at HK airport T2

Hong Kong singer Chase Chan (陳宗澤), known as CY, confirmed that he is expecting a baby boy with his fiancée, Shimica, while fellow singer Jessica Chan Yee-chun (陳苡臻) shared her passion for Formula 1 at Commercial Radio 903's Sik Ga Hong Kong Air (西加航空) travel show at Hong Kong International Airport on Saturday (Sep 26).

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The pair appeared as guests on the eight-week program, hosted by 903 presenter Tse Sai-ka from the arrivals hall of Terminal 2 (T2), where they shared travel stories, took part in games and performed for passengers and fans.

Chase confirmed the baby news after being asked about recent reports surrounding the couple. According to an interview with Sing Tao Daily, a sister publication of The Standard, he said they had originally planned to announce the news together, but their plans did not work out as planned.

The singer said the couple hopes their child can one day witness their wedding, adding that they want the child to experience the warmth of a complete family. He has also been preparing for the baby's arrival by researching childcare and buying essentials including a cot, stroller and bottles.

During the "travel résumé" segment, Chase recalled a mishap in Thailand when he lost his wallet and identification documents. He said it was the first time he had lost his identification while travelling abroad and that he was eventually able to return to Hong Kong using his passport.

Jessica, meanwhile, talked about travelling to different countries to watch Formula 1 races and showed footage she had filmed during a race in Japan.

The pair were later challenged to identify a mystery destination after watching an AI-generated travel video. The answer was Peru, home to the ancient Inca citadel of Machu Picchu.

They also joined audience members for a hand-carry luggage challenge, attempting to get as close as possible to the 7kg limit without going over. The winning team received an airport cash voucher.

Airport Authority Hong Kong Corporate Affairs Director Adrian Cheung also highlighted the airport's cultural and leisure attractions, including its esports zone, arts festival, giant cat installation and live performances.

The event ended on a musical note, with Chase and Jessica taking turns performing on stage and drawing cheers from the audience.

The program will continue on Saturdays, with more singers and groups set to appear at T2, including Dear Jane next Saturday (Oct 3).