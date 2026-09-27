Malaysian singer Firdhaus takes ‘Flat Earth Theory’ tour to Hong Kong with B-stage

Malaysian singer-songwriter Firdhaus will bring his Flat Earth Theory tour to Hong Kong on Dec 5, with general ticket sales opening Monday (Sep 28).

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A Malay singer who performs primarily in Mandarin, Firdhaus has made a name in the Mandopop scene with hits including Gulf of Alaska (阿拉斯加海灣) and Divorce in Ghana (在加納共和國離婚). His breakout song Gulf of Alaska went viral on Chinese short-video platform Douyin, where it has amassed 170 million views.

The Flat Earth Theory tour has already stopped in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur before heading to Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong show will take place at MacPherson Stadium in Mong Kok, with a B-stage set up in the audience area to bring Firdhaus closer to fans.

“I’m really looking forward to the Hong Kong show because I know the organisers have specially added a B-stage in the audience area so I can get closer to everyone,” Firdhaus said.

The lower level of the venue will also be converted into a standing area instead of traditional seating, allowing fans to move around and sing along during the performance.

This will be Firdhaus’ second solo concert in Hong Kong. He previously performed a solo show in the city in January 2025.

Firdhaus’ Hong Kong show will take place at 8pm on Dec 5 at MacPherson Stadium. General tickets will go on sale at noon on Sept 28.