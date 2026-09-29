logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

Mario Ho jokes he is ‘half a head shorter’ but still pursued Ming Xi at lavish Macau reception

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Son of late tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, Mario Ho Yau-kwan and Chinese supermodel Ming Xi held a lavish reception in Macau on Monday (Sep 28), seven years after getting married.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The couple hosted the celebration for relatives and friends who were unable to attend their wedding ceremony at Mont-Saint-Michel Abbey in France in June.

The reception featured an autumn oil-painting theme, with thousands of flowers decorating the venue. Ming wore the Dior satin couture gown she had previously worn for the France ceremony, paired with a diamond necklace, while Ho opted for a black tuxedo.

The couple took to the stage for a toast, drawing cheers from guests.

In his speech, Ho thanked everyone for their support and joked that he was “half a head shorter than her” but still pursued her.

He also promised to love and protect Ming “in this life, the next life and the life after that ... forever.”

Ming thanked their families and friends for their blessings, saying the couple would continue to take care of their families and live their life together.

Ho’s mother, Angela Leong On-kei, also praised her daughter-in-law, saying she was grateful her son had met “a kind and outstanding Xiao Ming” and thanking Ming for becoming part of the family and bringing them two children.

The guest list included Liza Wang Ming-chuen, Huang Xiaoming, Chen Chiao-En, Jin Sha, Yuan Hong, Zhang Xinyi, Kimbee Chan, Fang Yuan, Louis Koo Tin-lok and Maria Cordero.

Wang later shared photos from the reception on social media, describing the celebration as warm and joyful and praising the newlyweds as a good-looking couple.

Ho and Ming met through a 2017 reality dating show. Ho later revealed that he joined the program because he did not want to see her date other men.

He proposed in Shanghai in May 2019 with nearly 100,000 pink roses, and the couple registered their marriage two months later. They have two children, a son and a daughter.

Mario HoMing Xi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Mario Ho and Ming Xi hold fairytale castle wedding in France seven years after marriage
ENTERTAINMENT
02-06-2026 18:02 HKT
Mario Ho and Ming Xi host star-studded welcome dinner in France, with dazzling diamond display
ENTERTAINMENT
01-06-2026 14:59 HKT
Vintage photos of Cantopop legend Alan Tam spark social media buzz over youthful looks
ENTERTAINMENT
19 hours ago
Hins Cheung buys $40m insurance policy, hopes insurer ‘makes money’
ENTERTAINMENT
23 hours ago
Malaysian singer Firdhaus takes ‘Flat Earth Theory’ tour to Hong Kong with B-stage
ENTERTAINMENT
27-09-2026 17:46 HKT
Chase Chan reveals baby boy news, Jessica Chan talks F1 adventures at HK airport T2
ENTERTAINMENT
27-09-2026 15:55 HKT
Renowned Chinese musician Liu Huan dies at 63 as stars pay tribute
ENTERTAINMENT
27-09-2026 13:08 HKT
Photo provided by Anna HisbbuR
(Exclusive) A child at heart in an old soul: Anna HisbbuR turns life's darker moments into chill
ENTERTAINMENT
26-09-2026 13:22 HKT
Jackson Wang hopes to return to HK with next album tour, says career comes first after 30
ENTERTAINMENT
25-09-2026 11:32 HKT
Jasmine Yen attends iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas
ENTERTAINMENT
24-09-2026 04:32 HKT
$14,000 worth of copper components stolen from abandoned water treatment plant
NEWS
28-09-2026 15:28 HKT
Man found dead after becoming trapped in Tuen Mun drainage facility
NEWS
20 hours ago
Sixty-seven percent of HKers positive about future after policy plans: Sing Tao survey
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.