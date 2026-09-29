Mario Ho jokes he is ‘half a head shorter’ but still pursued Ming Xi at lavish Macau reception

Son of late tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, Mario Ho Yau-kwan and Chinese supermodel Ming Xi held a lavish reception in Macau on Monday (Sep 28), seven years after getting married.

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The couple hosted the celebration for relatives and friends who were unable to attend their wedding ceremony at Mont-Saint-Michel Abbey in France in June.

The reception featured an autumn oil-painting theme, with thousands of flowers decorating the venue. Ming wore the Dior satin couture gown she had previously worn for the France ceremony, paired with a diamond necklace, while Ho opted for a black tuxedo.

The couple took to the stage for a toast, drawing cheers from guests.

In his speech, Ho thanked everyone for their support and joked that he was “half a head shorter than her” but still pursued her.

He also promised to love and protect Ming “in this life, the next life and the life after that ... forever.”

Ming thanked their families and friends for their blessings, saying the couple would continue to take care of their families and live their life together.

Ho’s mother, Angela Leong On-kei, also praised her daughter-in-law, saying she was grateful her son had met “a kind and outstanding Xiao Ming” and thanking Ming for becoming part of the family and bringing them two children.

The guest list included Liza Wang Ming-chuen, Huang Xiaoming, Chen Chiao-En, Jin Sha, Yuan Hong, Zhang Xinyi, Kimbee Chan, Fang Yuan, Louis Koo Tin-lok and Maria Cordero.

Wang later shared photos from the reception on social media, describing the celebration as warm and joyful and praising the newlyweds as a good-looking couple.

Ho and Ming met through a 2017 reality dating show. Ho later revealed that he joined the program because he did not want to see her date other men.

He proposed in Shanghai in May 2019 with nearly 100,000 pink roses, and the couple registered their marriage two months later. They have two children, a son and a daughter.