Renowned Chinese musician Liu Huan dies at 63 as stars pay tribute

Renowned Chinese musician Liu Huan died on September 25 in Shanghai at the age of 63, prompting tributes from stars including Na Ying and Harlem Yu.

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His wife, Lu Lu, wrote on social media: “My eternal love, my eternal pain.”

Na Ying, who worked with Liu as a coach on The Voice of China, said she would always remember the days they sang together and thanked him for the music and memories they shared.

Jike Junyi, a former member of Liu’s team on the show, also paid tribute, saying Liu’s decision to turn his chair for her 14 years ago changed her life.

Harlem Yu, another The Voice of China coach, said: “I’m so shocked. Teacher Liu Huan, rest in peace.”

In 2019, Liu donated 20 million yuan to establish a charity fund supporting original Chinese music. The fund provides financial support for young Chinese-language singer-songwriters.

The fund said it will continue to manage the donations and ensure they are used to support original Chinese music.