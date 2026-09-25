Jackson Wang hopes to return to HK with next album tour, says career comes first after 30

International star Jackson Wang appeared at Ocean Park Hong Kong on Thursday (Sep 24) for the park’s Halloween Fest, where his original fantasy IP “Under the Castle” is being featured this year.

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Wang said he used to visit Ocean Park every Halloween as a child and later brought dates to the park, joking that one relationship worked out while another person he pursued did not.

Created and creatively directed by Wang, “Under the Castle” is making its debut at Ocean Park’s Halloween Fest 2026, with its haunted experience running on selected dates from October 9 to November 1.

Speaking to reporters, the Hong Kong-born singer said he hopes to return to the city for a concert with his next album.

“I really want to,” Wang said when asked about returning to Hong Kong for a show. “But I don’t know if anyone will come.”

He said he hoped his next album could eventually lead to a Hong Kong stop, adding that he would be happy to perform at whichever venue was willing to host him.

Wang denies Yuqi dating rumors

The singer also revealed that he is currently single and said his priorities have shifted since turning 30.

“After 30, what I care about most now is my career,” he said.

Asked about recent online dating rumors linking him to i-dle member Yuqi, Wang denied the speculation. He also denied claims that Yuqi had met his parents, saying that many people had met them.

“Not every single thing needs a response,” Wang said, adding that he would clarify matters when necessary but otherwise preferred not to engage with speculation about his personal life.

Wang on new Roc Nation chapter

Wang recently joined Roc Nation, but said the move had not changed his approach to creative work, as he continues to lead his own projects. The main difference, he said, was having a proper management system and team to handle the business side.

His latest single, “Thank You,” was released on September 21.

The song is dedicated to the people who have supported him throughout his journey, while its black-and-white music video traces different stages of his life, including his early days in fencing and his career in music. The video also features 30 fans selected from applications from more than 80 countries.

Asked whether he was satisfied with the response to “Thank You” and whether another release would follow soon, Wang said he would let things happen naturally.

“I think it should happen naturally,” he said.

“I’m still just an employee,” he joked, explaining that being a public figure could sometimes lead to assumptions about his understanding of business and numbers.

“But at the end of the day, whether you call yourself the boss or creative director, it’s about getting things done,” he said. “If you do something well and see it through, I think that’s enough.”

Fencing remains part of his life

Away from music, Wang remains closely connected to fencing, having competed as a Hong Kong fencer before pursuing a career in entertainment.

He said fencing remains a regular part of his life and described it as an enjoyable way to exercise because it feels more like a game than a workout.

“You don’t feel like you’re in a gym lifting weights,” he said, adding that the sport can also be physically demanding because of the protective gear and constant movement.

Reflecting on Hong Kong fencers Ryan Choi Chun-yin and Cheung Ka-long at the Asian Games, Wang said he was proud of his former peers and felt their achievements were already something to be proud of.

“Life has to go on,” he said.

For now, Wang said he has no plans to slow down.

“I still have the energy,” he said. “So for now, I’ll just do as much as I can.”