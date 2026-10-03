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ENTERTAINMENT

Dear Jane fire up T2 crowd, eye homecoming for Macau’s ‘moon stage’

ENTERTAINMENT
19 mins ago
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A full live band landed at Hong Kong International Airport's reopened Terminal 2 on Saturday, as Cantopop band Dear Jane took the stage for a live radio show.

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Amid cheers from fans in black band T-shirts, host Jessica Tse Sai-ka brought the quartet – Tim Wong, Howie Yung, Jackal Ng and Nice Lai – on stage for another journey through tourist hotspots.

When the talk turned to travel companions, the group wasted no time in naming the group's killjoy, tightwad, conformist and shopaholic – with bassist Ng taking every title.

However, the band clarified that they were also the best travel partners, as they are easygoing and accommodating of each other's needs.

The band was then challenged to guess the episode's destination from AI-generated footage. Wong answered without hesitation – Cuba – winning a wave of applause from the crowd.

Given the country's well-known jazz scene, the band agreed that street performances are unmissable on a trip, seeing them as the best way to experience the local rhythm.

They then took on a suitcase-packing challenge with the audience, with Wong and Ng's team helping their partner win an airport cash voucher.

As an interlude from the tense game, the audience got a look at the new arrivals hall's technology and passenger facilities during a session with Chris Au Young, the Airport Authority's general manager of terminal and passenger experience.

Dear Jane then turned the arrivals hall into a concert venue with "Let's Rot" and "I Cry Because You Cried", drawing waves and singalongs from the crowd.

Wong, visibly excited, threw in an encore, "Inno Per Gli Sconfitti", wrapping up the episode on a high note as the band praised the atmosphere and expressed their hopes of returning.

Speaking to the media after the show, the group shared a memory from a company trip to Las Vegas, where Wong and Yung were sent on a road trip through Death Valley.

Yung described the drive as genuinely alarming, with mobile reception dropping and temperatures plunging.

"We had already warned our colleagues to call the police if we didn't make it through the other side of the valley by 8pm," he laughed.

Wong, now a father of two, said his travel priorities have changed, with theme restaurants and parks for his children now becoming a focus of family trips.

Turning to their recent Macau concert, Dear Jane Fly you to the Moon Live, the band were still buzzing about the electric atmosphere, where a "moon stage" and a setlist featuring lesser-known songs drew a strong response from fans.

With the heated response, Wong said he had already asked about bringing the concert to Hong Kong, hinting at several stops in mainland China as they prepare for a new album.

Dear Jane

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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