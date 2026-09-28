Vintage photos of Cantopop legend Alan Tam spark social media buzz over youthful looks

Cantopop superstar Alan Tam Wing-lun, affectionately celebrated by generations of music fans as Principal Tam, has ignited widespread nostalgia across social media after rare photographs from his youth surfaced online, prompting admirers to praise his natural star power and striking looks during his student days.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The nostalgic excitement followed closely on the heels of the veteran singer's successful 10-show concert residency at the Hong Kong Coliseum, marking the grand finale of his classic world tour series and commemorating a glittering entertainment career that has spanned half a century.

Scholarly charm and blossoming star power

The circulating pictures, shared widely on the social platform Threads, appear to capture Tam during his secondary school years.

The snapshots portray a clean-shaven youth with delicate facial features and a bookish aura, presenting a contrast to his familiar, jolly public persona today.

Another official identification portrait showcases a slightly older Tam who had shed his boyhood innocence, featuring defined eyebrows, a prominent nose bridge, and a voluminous hairstyle popular in that era.

The social media user who posted the images humorously framed the discovery as a time-travel adventure back to the pop star's high school days, quickly drawing amusement and widespread sharing across online communities.

Striking resemblances and nostalgic admiration

The social media post prompted enthusiastic reactions from several generations of fans, with some commentators mentioning that their parents had attended secondary school alongside the singer and frequently reminisced about how handsome he was in his teenage prime.

Other observers noted that his refined appearance during his youth made his eventual rise to stardom seem almost predestined.

Keen-eyed social media users also drew comparisons between Tam's youthful features and those of his godson, singer Kelvin Kwan Cho-yiu, while others argued that the vintage images bore an even stronger resemblance to his biological son, Howard Tam Hiu-fung.

The viral discussion extended beyond facial features to Tam's slender physique during the heyday of his legendary pop group, The Wynners, where fans recalled that his remarkable 23-inch waistline had won the hearts of countless music lovers across the region decades ago.