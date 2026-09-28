logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

Vintage photos of Cantopop legend Alan Tam spark social media buzz over youthful looks

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Cantopop superstar Alan Tam Wing-lun, affectionately celebrated by generations of music fans as Principal Tam, has ignited widespread nostalgia across social media after rare photographs from his youth surfaced online, prompting admirers to praise his natural star power and striking looks during his student days.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The nostalgic excitement followed closely on the heels of the veteran singer's successful 10-show concert residency at the Hong Kong Coliseum, marking the grand finale of his classic world tour series and commemorating a glittering entertainment career that has spanned half a century.

Scholarly charm and blossoming star power

The circulating pictures, shared widely on the social platform Threads, appear to capture Tam during his secondary school years. 

The snapshots portray a clean-shaven youth with delicate facial features and a bookish aura, presenting a contrast to his familiar, jolly public persona today.

Another official identification portrait showcases a slightly older Tam who had shed his boyhood innocence, featuring defined eyebrows, a prominent nose bridge, and a voluminous hairstyle popular in that era. 

The social media user who posted the images humorously framed the discovery as a time-travel adventure back to the pop star's high school days, quickly drawing amusement and widespread sharing across online communities.

Striking resemblances and nostalgic admiration

The social media post prompted enthusiastic reactions from several generations of fans, with some commentators mentioning that their parents had attended secondary school alongside the singer and frequently reminisced about how handsome he was in his teenage prime. 

Other observers noted that his refined appearance during his youth made his eventual rise to stardom seem almost predestined.

Keen-eyed social media users also drew comparisons between Tam's youthful features and those of his godson, singer Kelvin Kwan Cho-yiu, while others argued that the vintage images bore an even stronger resemblance to his biological son, Howard Tam Hiu-fung.

The viral discussion extended beyond facial features to Tam's slender physique during the heyday of his legendary pop group, The Wynners, where fans recalled that his remarkable 23-inch waistline had won the hearts of countless music lovers across the region decades ago.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hins Cheung buys $40m insurance policy, hopes insurer ‘makes money’
ENTERTAINMENT
5 hours ago
Malaysian singer Firdhaus takes ‘Flat Earth Theory’ tour to Hong Kong with B-stage
ENTERTAINMENT
27-09-2026 17:46 HKT
Chase Chan reveals baby boy news, Jessica Chan talks F1 adventures at HK airport T2
ENTERTAINMENT
27-09-2026 15:55 HKT
Renowned Chinese musician Liu Huan dies at 63 as stars pay tribute
ENTERTAINMENT
27-09-2026 13:08 HKT
Photo provided by Anna HisbbuR
(Exclusive) A child at heart in an old soul: Anna HisbbuR turns life's darker moments into chill
ENTERTAINMENT
26-09-2026 13:22 HKT
Jackson Wang hopes to return to HK with next album tour, says career comes first after 30
ENTERTAINMENT
25-09-2026 11:32 HKT
Jasmine Yen attends iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas
ENTERTAINMENT
24-09-2026 04:32 HKT
Andy Lau sparks excitement as stars turn out for Alan Tam’s Hong Kong concert finale
ENTERTAINMENT
23-09-2026 13:41 HKT
Gin Lee on upcoming five-element concept album: ‘Challenging but fun’
ENTERTAINMENT
21-09-2026 17:02 HKT
Magic checks in at Terminal 2 as Feanna Wong and Tommy Har take the airport stage
ENTERTAINMENT
19-09-2026 21:40 HKT
HK faces week of extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 34 degrees
NEWS
19 hours ago
Apprentice Nichola Yuen reduced her claim down to seven pounds thanks for a treble at Sha Ti on Sunday. Sing Tao.
'Sorry, not sorry’: Nichola Yuen beats Purton again to reach 20 Hong Kong wins
HONG KONG RACING
27-09-2026 21:26 HKT
source: Mainland Chinese media
21-year-old HK woman draws attention as only female tiling contestant at WorldSkills
NEWS
27-09-2026 14:24 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.