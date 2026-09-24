Jasmine Yen attends iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas

Hong Kong singer-songwriter Jasmine Yen travelled to Las Vegas to attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026, marking a significant milestone in her music career.

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Yen wore a black sequinned halter dress with long golden curls, drawing attention from media at the event. She shared the stage with international stars including BTS, LE SSERAFIM, Cardi B, Snoop Dogg and Muse.

Backstage, Yen exchanged ideas with several international musicians, many of whom were impressed by her musical talent and expressed interest in future collaborations. She also promoted her new single "Roll with Me" at radio stations, where DJs praised the track.