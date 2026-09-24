logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

Jasmine Yen attends iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong singer-songwriter Jasmine Yen travelled to Las Vegas to attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026, marking a significant milestone in her music career.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Yen wore a black sequinned halter dress with long golden curls, drawing attention from media at the event. She shared the stage with international stars including BTS, LE SSERAFIM, Cardi B, Snoop Dogg and Muse.

Backstage, Yen exchanged ideas with several international musicians, many of whom were impressed by her musical talent and expressed interest in future collaborations. She also promoted her new single "Roll with Me" at radio stations, where DJs praised the track.

Jasmine Yen iHeartRadio Music Festival music career

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Jasmine Yen declares bold new era of self-confidence with latest single ‘Roll With Me’
ENTERTAINMENT
28-06-2026 16:34 HKT
Quiet celebration, big dreams: Jasmine Yen kicks off 22 as independent artist
ENTERTAINMENT
08-02-2026 21:47 HKT
Andy Lau sparks excitement as stars turn out for Alan Tam’s Hong Kong concert finale
ENTERTAINMENT
16 hours ago
Gin Lee on upcoming five-element concept album: ‘Challenging but fun’
ENTERTAINMENT
21-09-2026 17:02 HKT
Magic checks in at Terminal 2 as Feanna Wong and Tommy Har take the airport stage
ENTERTAINMENT
19-09-2026 21:40 HKT
FAMA, Louis Cheung among stars bringing live music to Hong Kong airport
ENTERTAINMENT
18-09-2026 16:05 HKT
source: https://pinkwalk.hk/
Gin Lee to join nearly 2,000 at the Peak for breast cancer charity event
ENTERTAINMENT
16-09-2026 16:24 HKT
Eason Chan signs KALAI as EAS MUSIC’s first female singer
ENTERTAINMENT
15-09-2026 17:48 HKT
Embracing every version of herself: Hera Chan on style, change and what’s next
ENTERTAINMENT
14-09-2026 18:52 HKT
Alan Tam's rarely seen sister spotted at Hong Kong concert
ENTERTAINMENT
14-09-2026 13:26 HKT
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
10 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
22-09-2026 05:27 HKT
Man clashes with hotel staff outside Tsim Sha Tsui hotel over car door
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.