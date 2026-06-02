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ENTERTAINMENT

Mario Ho and Ming Xi hold fairytale castle wedding in France seven years after marriage

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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Mario Ho Yau-kwan, son of late casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, and Chinese supermodel Ming Xi (Xi Mengyao) have renewed their vows in an extravagant ceremony at Mont-Saint-Michel Abbey in France on June 1, seven years after registering their marriage.

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The couple’s celebration quickly drew attention across Chinese social media, with many users describing it as a real-life fairytale.

Ming Xi wore a custom Dior haute couture wedding gown made exclusively for her, reportedly requiring more than 600 hours of handcrafting. She completed the look with a full set of Graff diamond jewelry, adding a high-glamour touch to the historic setting.

The ceremony was held in a scenic venue transformed with rows of pink peonies lining the aisle, creating a romantic backdrop for the vow exchange inside the centuries-old landmark.

The couple’s two children also took part in the event, appearing as flower girl and ring bearer, adding a family moment to the otherwise grand-scale celebration.

The wedding was photographed by celebrity photographer Jose Villa, known for working with high-profile clients. Images from the day show the couple inside the abbey’s stone interiors, as well as more emotional moments during the vows, including Ming Xi appearing visibly moved.

Guests were flown in on chartered flights and told not to bring gifts. Reports also suggested luxury gift sets worth over 50,000 yuan were prepared for attendees, though some sources put the value in the four-figure range.

With its couture fashion, historic venue and celebrity presence, the celebration has been widely shared online and dubbed by fans as a “storybook wedding.”

+4
Mario HoMing Xi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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