Mario Ho and Ming Xi host star-studded welcome dinner in France, with dazzling diamond display

Mario Ho Yau-kwan and supermodel Xi Mengyao (Ming Xi) have once again set social media ablaze after sharing images from their lavish welcome dinner at a historic French countryside estate on Sunday (May 31), with the celebration quickly dubbed a modern-day “fairy tale wedding.”

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Held at a centuries-old Normandy manor, the event marked the start of the couple’s long-awaited wedding celebrations after registering their marriage in 2019. The venue featured rustic stone walls, timber beams, and sweeping lawns bathed in golden sunset light, creating a distinctly romantic French countryside atmosphere.

The private welcome dinner was attended by close friends and family, with several guests sharing glimpses of the night on social media.

In images circulating online, Xi stunned in a soft pastel blue gown, embracing understated elegance against the rustic European backdrop, while guests described the atmosphere as intimate yet unmistakably ultra-luxurious.

But the biggest showstopper was Xi’s jewellery. She reportedly wore a high jewellery diamond set worth tens of millions of RMB, including earrings, bracelet, necklace and ring pieces totaling over 100 carats, fueling online chatter of a “half-billion-level glow.”

Adding to the extravagance, guests revealed bespoke wedding gift boxes reportedly worth over HK$7,000 each, further underscoring the scale of the celebration.

Family moments also drew attention, including a warm group photo of Mario Ho’s mother, casino executive Angela Leong On-kei, alongside Ming Xi’s parents and the couple’s two children, showing a rare softer side of the typically high-profile family.

Held on June 1, the celebration added serious star power. Global performer Jackson Wang served as a groomsman, while Olympic champion Eileen Gu was also present.