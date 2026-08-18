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ENTERTAINMENT

Hong Kong actor Will Or to host 2026 Golden Horse Awards in Taipei

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong actor Will Or Wai-lam will host the 63rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 22, marking his first time hosting the prestigious film awards.

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Or has received two Golden Horse nominations, including a Best Actor nomination in 2025 for his role as Chao Kung-Tao in A Foggy Tale. He was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Drifting in 2022.

The Golden Horse Awards released a promotional video featuring Or, veteran actor Tenky Tin Kai-man and Taiwanese actor Chang Chen. In the video, Or jokes about being chosen as host after Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu was unavailable.

The hosting role carries special significance for the 33-year-old actor, who confirmed in July 2025 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung adenocarcinoma. He subsequently underwent targeted therapy while continuing to work when his health allowed.

The Golden Horse red carpet is set to begin at 5pm, followed by the awards ceremony at 6.30pm.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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