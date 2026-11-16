TWGHs student ambassadors explore Vancouver on cultural and educational tour

Tung Wah Group of Hospitals has organized a student ambassador tour to Vancouver, Canada, to encourage students to explore the region’s history, culture and economy while developing cross-cultural communication skills and global citizenship.

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Led by TWGHs chairman York Tseng Hing-yip and board members, 26 student ambassadors from 18 secondary schools took part in the tour from October 9 to 17.

During the visit, the students met Fu Fengshan, consul general of the People’s Republic of China in Vancouver. Tseng said the meeting was intended to give students insight into recent developments in China-Canada relations and China’s diplomatic achievements.

Joyce Lau, principal consultant for Western Canada at the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Toronto, discussed recent cultural and economic exchanges between Hong Kong and Western Canada, helping students learn about business cooperation between the two regions.

Consul general of the People’s Republic of China in Vancouver Fu Fengshan (left) and TWGHs chairman York Tseng Hing-yip.

Joyce Lau, principal consultant for Western Canada at the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Toronto

The delegation also visited the Bank of China (Canada) Vancouver branch, as well as local Chinese communities and schools in Vancouver and Victoria. Tseng said he hoped the students would gain a deeper understanding of overseas Chinese people’s ties to their homeland, appreciate their resilience and strengthen their sense of national identity.

In addition to formal visits and sightseeing, the delegation held a bonfire gathering at a riverside resort in Whistler. Board members, teachers and students cooked over the fire and socialized in a relaxed setting, strengthening team bonds and creating lasting memories.

Student ambassadors joined students from local school to participate in a dragon dance activity.

The delegation held a bonfire gathering at a riverside resort in Whistler

Chu, a student at TWGHs Chang Ming Thien College, said conversations with young diplomats, banking experts and teachers reminded him to remain open-minded and grounded, wherever life takes him. The exchange broadened his international outlook and helped him plan for the future.

Ng, a student at TWGHs Li Ka Shing College, said he was initially hesitant to cross the Capilano Suspension Bridge because of his fear of heights. Encouraged and accompanied by teachers and classmates, he eventually found the courage to cross. The experience helped him overcome his fear and gave him a greater appreciation of teamwork, support and personal growth.