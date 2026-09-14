Anchors Academy outlines seamless K-12 and STEAM-focused blueprint at info day this Fri

A seamless K-12 through-train education is the pitch at Anchors Academy, which will introduce a pathway and STEAM curriculum at its 2027-28 Admission Info Day this Friday (Sep 18).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Blending local and international education, the private school in Yuen Long offers STEAM-focused learning for students, preparing them for cross-disciplinary problem-solving.

Led by the principal and teaching team, the Info Day will introduce the school's mission and curriculum structure to parents, covering kindergarten (Pre-Nursery) to the secondary division. A full demonstration of how the school incorporates the STEAM elements into daily lessons will be included.

Parents will also learn about the school's pathway to St Bees (Anchors) Sixth Form College Hong Kong (subject to Education Bureau approval). The program aims to offer the UK curriculum leading to IGCSE and GCE A-level/ iAL qualifications.

The session also offers parents face-to-face interaction with the principal and teaching staff to learn more about the future developments and the application process. The event runs from 4.30pm to 6pm this Friday at the school's Kam Tin campus, with free admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

Register for the Info Day: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfXgw8WKGjeJULxtHKy5PxCpPaRJM0HM8xEoyYNWP9-ZXWPcA/viewform