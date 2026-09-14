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EDUCATION

Anchors Academy outlines seamless K-12 and STEAM-focused blueprint at info day this Fri

EDUCATION
17 mins ago
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A seamless K-12 through-train education is the pitch at Anchors Academy, which will introduce a pathway and STEAM curriculum at its 2027-28 Admission Info Day this Friday (Sep 18).

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Blending local and international education, the private school in Yuen Long offers STEAM-focused learning for students, preparing them for cross-disciplinary problem-solving.

Led by the principal and teaching team, the Info Day will introduce the school's mission and curriculum structure to parents, covering kindergarten (Pre-Nursery) to the secondary division. A full demonstration of how the school incorporates the STEAM elements into daily lessons will be included.

Parents will also learn about the school's pathway to St Bees (Anchors) Sixth Form College Hong Kong (subject to Education Bureau approval). The program aims to offer the UK curriculum leading to IGCSE and GCE A-level/ iAL qualifications.

The session also offers parents face-to-face interaction with the principal and teaching staff to learn more about the future developments and the application process. The event runs from 4.30pm to 6pm this Friday at the school's Kam Tin campus, with free admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

Register for the Info Day: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfXgw8WKGjeJULxtHKy5PxCpPaRJM0HM8xEoyYNWP9-ZXWPcA/viewform

Anchors AcademyInfo DaySt Bees (Anchors) Sixth Form College Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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From left: Jasmina Wadhwani, principal of Anchors Academy Affiliated International Kindergarten; Danny Wang Tak-chi, vice chairman of St Bees School; Carmen Choi; Margaret Choi Lee Wai-lai, school supervisor of Anchors Academy; Olly Wells, the incoming headmaster of St Bees School; Ramida Din, principal of Anchors Academy (Primary Section).
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