Explore Canada's diverse education pathways at the Study in Canada Fair

Hong Kong students and parents considering international education will have the opportunity to explore Canada's diverse educational pathways at the Study in Canada Fair, organised by JobMarket and supported by the Consulate General of Canada in Hong Kong and Macao and The Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. Taking place on 17-18 October 2026 at Hotel Alexandra, North Point, the fair will bring together representatives from leading Canadian universities, colleges, and public and private schools, offering first-hand insights into admissions, academic pathways, student life, and future career opportunities.

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Academic excellence beyond rankings

As families increasingly look beyond university rankings and focus on long-term personal development, employability, and quality of life, Canada continues to emerge as one of the world's most sought-after study destinations. Renowned for its academic excellence, multicultural society, and student-centred approach to learning, Canada offers an environment where young people can flourish both inside and outside the classroom.

One of the defining strengths of the Canadian education system is its commitment to holistic learning and student development. Rather than relying solely on high-stakes examinations, Canadian schools emphasize continuous assessment, collaborative learning, active classroom participation, and the cultivation of critical thinking skills.

Families considering secondary education in Canada can choose from a broad spectrum of options. Public schools provide internationally recognised education at competitive tuition rates, while offering students the opportunity to immerse themselves in local communities and Canadian culture. Private schools, meanwhile, often feature smaller class sizes, personalised academic support, dedicated university counselling, and specialised enrichment programmes designed to prepare students for admission to leading universities around the world.

A supportive environment for growth and wellbeing

Beyond academic achievement, Canada is increasingly valued for the quality of life it offers students. From breathtaking mountain ranges and pristine lakes to expansive forests and vibrant urban centres, the country's natural beauty forms an integral part of everyday life. Outdoor activities such as hiking, skiing, camping, and water sports encourage students to maintain a healthy balance between study and recreation, contributing to both physical and mental wellbeing.

Equally important is Canada's commitment to diversity, inclusion and work-life balance. Students are encouraged not only to excel academically, but also to pursue personal interests, build meaningful friendships, and develop life skills that will serve them well in the future. For young people navigating the pressures of increasingly competitive educational environments, Canada's balanced and supportive culture can provide the confidence and space needed to explore their passions and realise their potential.

Flexible pathways to higher education and career success

At the post-secondary level, Canadian institutions enjoy a strong global reputation for both academic excellence and career readiness. Canada's top universities consistently rank among the world's leading institutions, while colleges and polytechnic institutes are highly regarded for their practical, industry-focused programmes. Canada's flexible education system also enables students to move seamlessly between colleges and universities through pathways such as diploma-to-degree transfers and the popular "2+2" articulation model.

Another distinctive advantage is Canada's extensive network of Co-operative Education (Co-op) programmes, which combine academic study with paid professional work placements. These opportunities allow students to graduate with valuable industry experience, professional networks, and practical skills that enhance their competitiveness in the global job market.

For many families, studying in Canada represents much more than obtaining a degree. Canada offers graduates opportunities to gain international exposure and valuable work experience, enabling them to build rewarding careers in an increasingly interconnected world. Whether students choose to remain overseas, return to Hong Kong, or pursue opportunities elsewhere, a Canadian education provides a strong foundation for future success.

Meet Canada's education experts under one roof

The Study in Canada Fair will give visitors the opportunity to engage directly with admissions representatives and education specialists from renowned institutions. Representatives will be available to answer questions on admissions requirements, programme selection, campus life, scholarships, accommodation options, and career pathways.

For students and parents seeking a comprehensive understanding of Canada's educational landscape and long-term opportunities, the Study in Canada Fair offers a valuable one-stop platform to gather trusted information, compare options, and make informed decisions about the next stage of their educational journey.

Event Details

Study in Canada Fair

Organizer: JobMarket

Supporting Organizations: Consulate General of Canada to Hong Kong and Macao;

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong

Media Partners: EDUplus.hk, The Standard

Date: 17-18 October 2026 (Saturday and Sunday)

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Venue: Grand Ballroom, Lobby Floor, Hotel Alexandra, 32 City Garden Road, North Point, Hong Kong

Admission: Free of charge

Registration & Enquiries: www.studyincanada.hk