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EDUCATION

Study in Canada Fair Connects Hong Kong Families with Leading Canadian Education Opportunities

EDUCATION
1 hour ago
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As more Hong Kong families explore international education options amid increasing competition for university places, JobMarket will present the Study in Canada Fair on 17-18 October 2026, bringing together more than 30 Canadian educational institutions and organisations, alongside over 30 free seminars and talks, to help students and parents explore the diverse study opportunities available in Canada.

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Canada continues to be one of the most popular overseas study destinations for Hong Kong students, known for its high-quality education system, internationally recognised qualifications, multicultural environment, and flexible education pathways. From secondary schools and colleges to polytechnic institutions and universities, students can choose from a broad range of programmes that align with their interests, strengths, and long-term career aspirations.

Look ahead to discover different study pathways

As families expand their education planning beyond local options, many are seeking opportunities that offer academic excellence alongside personal growth, international exposure, and career development.

Canada's education system is particularly attractive for its flexibility. Students can pursue academic, applied-learning, or career-focused programmes, with many institutions offering progression routes that allow students to move between colleges, polytechnic institutions, and universities. This enables students to tailor their educational journey according to their individual goals and interests.

Many Canadian institutions also adopt a holistic admissions approach, considering not only academic performance but also extracurricular achievements, leadership experience, community involvement, and personal strengths. This allows students to demonstrate their potential through multiple dimensions beyond examination results alone.

More Choices, More Possibilities

In addition to academic study, Canada offers students opportunities to gain practical experience through internships, co-operative education programmes, and work-integrated learning opportunities. These experiences help students build professional networks, develop workplace skills, and gain valuable industry exposure before graduation.

Students also benefit from studying in an English-speaking environment while living in one of the world's most diverse and welcoming societies. Exposure to different cultures and perspectives helps young people develop confidence, independence, adaptability, and cross-cultural communication skills that are increasingly valued in today's global workplace.

Meet Canada's Education Experts Under One Roof

The Study in Canada Fair will feature more than 30 exhibitors, including universities, colleges, secondary schools, school boards, pathway providers, financial institutions, and government representatives from across Canada. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet admissions representatives directly and obtain first-hand information on programmes, admission requirements, scholarships, accommodation, student support services, and future career prospects.

In addition, visitors can attend over 30 free seminars and education talks delivered by leading Canadian institutions and education experts. Covering topics ranging from secondary school admissions and university pathways to study planning, student success, career development, and financial preparation, the seminar programme is designed to help students and parents make informed decisions at every stage of the education journey.

Featured presentations will include sessions by representatives from leading institutions such as the University of Toronto, Simon Fraser University, University of British Columbia, University of Alberta, Richmond School District, Vancouver School Board, Columbia International College, and the Consulate General of Canada to Hong Kong and Macao. Seminar topics will include university admissions strategies, secondary school pathways, college-to-university transfer opportunities, study planning for Canada, financial preparation for international students, and future-ready education in the AI era.

Whether students are considering secondary education, undergraduate studies, diploma programmes, or alternative progression routes, the fair offers a valuable one-stop platform to compare options, gain expert insights, and make informed decisions about their educational future.

Families seeking a comprehensive understanding of Canada's education landscape and long-term opportunities are encouraged to attend and engage directly with institutional representatives and education experts.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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