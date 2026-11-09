Head start at home: Parents weigh the international path for their children

With a dizzying array of paths open to the city's students, the question for parents is no longer whether to choose an international school, but which one best suits their child.

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The attention comes as the city pushes to become an international education hub. Belonging to the private school sector, international schools operate on a self-financing, market-driven basis. To boost transparency in the private school landscape, the Education Bureau has launched a new voluntary listing system for parents to navigate.

The system has listed 91 international and private primary and secondary schools, including 40 international schools, representing about 76.9 percent of all such schools in Hong Kong.

While several notable international schools did not participate in the listing system, the Bureau assured that supervision of unlisted schools would remain unchanged.

Once intended for non-local families, Hong Kong's international schools now offer curricula spanning British, American, Canadian, Australian, French, German, Singaporean, Japanese and Korean systems for locals as a seamless path to overseas study.

Common programs include the IB, IGCSE, GCE A-Level and AP, with the bureau encouraging schools to increase intake and allowing quality schools to self-finance new and upgraded facilities and dormitories.

British curriculum schools

The English National Curriculum, also known as the British curriculum, is one of the most widely implemented curricula in Hong Kong, with students sitting (I)GCSE in Years 10–11 and GCE A-Level in Years 12–13.

Owing to changing educational trends, many schools under the British curriculum have now switched to the IB Diploma for students in Years 12- 13.

Renaissance College Hong Kong (RCHK) is among the local schools offering all four IB programs — PYP, MYP, DP and IBCP.

Fees for Years 1–6 are HK$148,100, with new incoming students paying a one-off, non-refundable HK$50,000 building levy and an optional HK$400,000 individual nomination right granting priority interviews.

Also notable is Harrow International School Hong Kong, the city's first and only British boarding school, which follows the UK curriculum to IGCSE and A-Level.

Fees for Years 1–5 stand at HK$208,964, with an annual HK$60,000 Capital Levy charge applying to all students without Capital Certificates and debentures.

Debentures at the school were priced at nearly HK$600,000 and are fully subscribed, so parents must purchase on the secondary market.

US curriculum schools

For parents looking for US curriculum, most schools offer programs running from elementary and middle school through a four-year high school.

For Grades 11–12, Advanced Placement classes are built into the daily curriculum to help students compete for college and earn credit, as American admission is based mainly on high school GPA and AP scores, with SAT/ACT as the standardized tests.

Based on the US curriculum, International Christian School offers programs from Pre-Primary to Grade 5, integrating a biblical worldview and liberal arts education.

The school is also known for using a standards-based approach and Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) testing to track students' growth.

Fees are HK$156,500 in 10 installments for Pre-Grade 1 to Grade 5, with an annual HK$20,000 capital levy starting in 2027–28.

Canadian curriculum

Most Canadian-curriculum schools in the city follow Ontario’s model, under which students must earn credits and complete community service in Grades 9–12 to graduate. Others follow Alberta’s model, which also requires provincial exams in Grade 12.

Among them is Canadian International School Hong Kong, founded by returning Canadian Hongkongers, which offers a rare "through-train" IB education from Nursery to Grade 12.

The school offers three of the most common International Baccalaureate programs, including PYP, MYP, and DP, where graduates will earn both an IB diploma and an Ontario Secondary School Diploma.

Fees for Preparatory to Grade 5 stand at HK$200,000–$217,200, while holders of designated debentures waive the annual HK$43,000 capital levy and gain priority admission.

Christian Alliance International School follows Alberta’s curriculum from preparatory (Grade K) to Grade 12. The school offers a dual track structure in the final two years, allowing students to take AP or IBDP courses. It is understood that the school has produced two top IB scorers in 2025.

Fees are HK$141,500–$177,700 for Pre–Grade 5, plus an annual HK$30,000 capital levy, which is waived if families buy an individual capital note at around HK$560,000.