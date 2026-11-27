The sound of Cantonese opera, the sight of golden dragons winding through village lanes and the aroma of freshly fried radish cakes — some of Hong Kong’s most enduring traditions are coming together this weekend in the New Territories.

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Held once every eight years, the Tai Ping Ching Jiao Festival has returned to Yuen Kong Tsuen in Pat Heung, Yuen Long, bringing with it elaborate religious ceremonies, traditional performances and a handful of nostalgic food and handicraft stalls.

Running through November 30, the free-to-enter festival offers a rare opportunity to experience a side of Hong Kong shaped by generations of rural traditions.

Organized by Lok Yee Tong, which brings together villagers of different clans from Yuen Kong Tsuen and Yuen Kong San Tsuen, the five-day, four-night celebration centers on traditional rituals for peace, blessings and communal well-being. The village's Jiao festival is also included in Hong Kong’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Inventory.

A taste of old Hong Kong

Beyond the towering bamboo structures and colorful floral plaques, some of the most anticipated attractions are considerably more humble.

Around half a dozen food stalls, independently run by villagers and nearby residents, are serving traditional snacks that have become increasingly difficult to find on Hong Kong’s streets.

Among them is a familiar face known locally as the “Kam Tin yau chi vendor,” who has returned after an absence of six to seven years, stirring a sense of nostalgia among longtime Yuen Long residents.

Once a regular sight along Kam Tin Main Road and at village festivals, the vendor is known for his freshly fried shredded radish fritters. Both the fritters and fried sweet potatoes are priced at HK$25.

Other stalls offer homemade taro sago dessert soup, steamed buns and traditional sweets, including hand-shaped sugar figures, sugar paintings and elaborately sculpted cotton candy.

The nostalgia extends beyond food. Traditional dough figurines and old-fashioned decorative ornaments offer a glimpse into folk craftsmanship that was once a more familiar part of Hong Kong’s everyday street culture.

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Golden dragons and an open-air opera stage

The festival reaches its busiest stretch this weekend, with a traditional incense procession setting off at 9am on Saturday, November 28.

Accompanied by dragon, lion and qilin dances, villagers will make their way through Kam Sheung Road and neighboring communities toward Pat Heung Old Temple to pay their respects. Visiting dragon and lion dance teams from other villages will arrive in the afternoon to join the celebrations.

Sunday evening will see further religious observances, including offerings to wandering spirits and a procession of Tai Si, the guardian deity associated with such rituals.

Throughout the festival, a large temporary bamboo theater will host traditional Cantonese opera performances, including classics such as The Purple Hairpin, Princess Chang Ping and The Peony Pavilion.

Performed as offerings to the deities, these operas are as much a part of the religious observances as they are a form of entertainment for the wider community.

What makes a village festival like this particularly compelling is the coexistence of so many forms of cultural expression in one place — bamboo scaffolding, Cantonese opera, folk crafts, ceremonial dances and street food.

Rather than being preserved behind museum glass, these traditions remain part of a living community, brought together every eight years through the collective efforts of its villagers.

The Yuen Kong Tsuen Tai Ping Ching Jiao Festival runs through November 30, followed by farewell rituals for the deities and a poon choi banquet on December 1. Admission is free.

Special traffic arrangements will be in place around Kam Sheung Road and Pat Heung over the weekend. Visitors are advised to travel by public transportation.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

