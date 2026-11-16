For one weekend, the streets of Causeway Bay belonged to giants.

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Towering puppets inspired by familiar fairy tales moved through the neighborhood, accompanied by hundreds of young performers in brightly colored costumes, as Standard Chartered Arts in the Park returned for its annual celebration of youth creativity.

The two-day festival, which concluded on November 15, drew around 120,000 visitors and brought together more than 1,200 young participants, 600 volunteers and 111 local arts groups.

This year’s edition took its inspiration from 10 classic fairy tales, translating well-known characters into large-scale puppets, costumes and artworks created by professional artists together with primary and secondary school students.

The Grand Finale Parade on Sunday became the visual centerpiece. Ten giant puppets, each standing around four meters tall, made their way through Causeway Bay alongside more than 400 costumes and parade artworks. Around 500 performers took part in the procession, turning the busy shopping district into a moving outdoor stage.

It followed a Night Parade the evening before, extending the festival beyond Victoria Park and into the surrounding streets.

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Yet the weekend was about more than spectacle.

Inside Victoria Park, 17 interactive art stalls invited children and adults to try activities including face painting, balloon twisting, headdress-making and themed crafts, while live storytelling and African drum sessions added to the carnival atmosphere. More than 60 youth groups performed on stage, and an exhibition displayed over 900 artworks by local students.

Behind the color and movement was a long period of preparation. Participants collectively spent more than 9,299 hours developing costumes, puppets, performances and visual works for the festival.

That process is central to Arts in the Park, which is structured not simply as a weekend carnival but as a six-month youth arts education program. The project is designed to give young people hands-on experience in collaboration, creativity and performance before their work is eventually presented to the public.

The festival has also grown alongside the city.

First held at Stanley Plaza in 2001, Arts in the Park moved to Victoria Park in 2008. Its Grand Finale Parade expanded onto the streets of Causeway Bay in 2012, followed a year later by the introduction of an illuminated Night Parade.

Over the years, the format has evolved, but the premise has remained relatively simple: give young people the space to make something ambitious, then let the city see the result.

This year, that meant transforming fairy-tale imagery into something distinctly local — not confined to a theater or gallery, but carried through one of Hong Kong’s busiest neighborhoods.

For spectators, the giant puppets may have been the most immediate attraction. For the students and young artists behind them, however, the parade also represented the end of months of collective work.

