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ARTS & CULTURE

Tai Kok Tsui Temple Fair brings 180,000 together for a full day of cultural heritage

ARTS & CULTURE
50 mins ago
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Parades, poon choi and a 500-foot LED night dragon drew more than 180,000 people to Tai Kok Tsui on Sunday as the annual temple fair returned. 

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Organized by the Mong Kok Kaifong Association and supported by Sino Group, the fair has now entered its 20th edition under the theme "Temple Fair Brings People Together, Culture Converges in Hong Kong," continuing the event's mission of connecting people with cultural heritage. 

To bring the community closer to the celebration, Sino Group arranged free shuttle buses between Olympian City and the fair site and distributed free food throughout the day.

From a grand parade in the morning to an 18-Southern Lion high-pole performance at dusk, a packed program kept Fuk Tsun Street buzzing with crowds from day to night.

+5

The opening ceremony, which featured Southern lion performances, golden dragon dances, traditional Chinese costume displays and children's dance troupes, drew thousands from 10 am. 

The beat of drums then filled the street with good fortune as the Kwok's Kung Fu and Dragon Lion Dance Team staged its signature 18-lion high-pole performance, lifting the crowd with every leap. 

More than 50 specialty street stalls lined both sides of Fuk Tsun Street, selling classic Hong Kong nostalgic snacks and vintage toys alongside authentic food from ethnic minority vendors.

+3

In the evening, a thousand-person poon choi banquet was served, with 140 tables set up for residents and tourists to experience Hong Kong's unique community spirit. 

The nightfall also brought out the city’s longest 500-foot LED dragon and the Shatoujiao Fish Lantern Dance, a national-level intangible cultural heritage. 

Under a sea of colorful LEDs, fish lanterns danced through a darkened Fuk Tsun Street alongside the dragon, and a final flurry of snow brought the fair to a grand close.

Tai Kok Tsui Temple Fair

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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