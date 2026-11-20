Internationally acclaimed ballet star Julian MacKay will join Hong Kong Ballet as a guest principal dancer for its 2026/27 season, taking on lead roles in select performances of The Nutcracker: A Hong Kong Adventure in December and Le Corsaire: The Pirate Hunter! in January 2027.

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From Montana to the world stage

The Montana-born dancer—who trained on scholarship at American Ballet Theatre in New York from age nine before moving to Moscow at 11 to become the first American to graduate from the Bolshoi Ballet Academy with a full Russian diploma—first appeared with the local troupe in its 2025 production Shape of Grace.

A Prix de Lausanne laureate and medalist across five consecutive international competitions, MacKay made his professional debut at 17 in Berlin as Prince Siegfried in Swan Lake.

His career spans principal and guest appearances with leading companies worldwide, including The Royal Ballet in London, the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St Petersburg, San Francisco Ballet, Bayerisches Staatsballett in Munich, K-Ballet Tokyo, and Teatro dell'Opera di Roma.

Offstage, he has performed at UNESCO World Heritage temples in Japan and became the first male ballet dancer named a Friend of the Maison by Cartier and Dom Pérignon.

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Ahead of historic WestK residency

Hong Kong Ballet artistic director Septime Webre praised MacKay's "consummate classical line and magnetic charisma," noting his debut last year resonated strongly with local audiences.

Board of governors vice-chairman and programming committee chair Linda Fung said his artistic caliber aligns with the company's innovative vision, while executive director Heidi Lee highlighted the appointment ahead of the troupe's landmark move next year as the inaugural resident company of the WestK Performing Arts Centre, following a memorandum of understanding signed with WestK Performing Arts last month.

Holiday showcase and January encore

MacKay will appear as the Sugar Plum Cavalier and Snow King in select performances of Webre's The Nutcracker, a local adaptation weaving early 20th-century Hong Kong history, flora, and fauna into Tchaikovsky's score.

Title-sponsored by Henderson Land Group for a third consecutive year, the production marked its 100th performance last year and holds UNESCO's Star of Outstanding Award alongside a Cultural Contribution Award from the 12th Spirit of Hong Kong Awards.

In January 2027, MacKay will return to headline as Conrad in the encore run of Le Corsaire, staged by choreographer Anna-Marie Holmes, a production that swept four honors at the 2018 Hong Kong Dance Awards.

Tickets for The Nutcracker are available through URBTIX, while early-bird passes for Le Corsaire are on sale via POPTICKET.