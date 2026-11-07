Frequent coffee drinkers take note: Your source of energy may as be your source of fatigue

Family medicine doctor Li Szu-hsien recently shared his own experience. Because he usually drinks a large amount of coffee and often snacks on nuts, plus living in a humid climate region, these conditions added together are exactly a high-risk combination for mycotoxin accumulation. Mycotoxins are toxic compounds produced during the metabolic process of mold, with many types and different effects on the human body. Common types include aflatoxin, ochratoxin A, zearalenone, and fusarenon B, among others.

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Li's zearalenone value in this test was 2.69, with a tolerance value of <100; most items were not detected. The only one worth noting was fusarenon B, with a value of 16.6 and a tolerance value of <25.0. Although it did not exceed the tolerance value, compared with all other items that were not detected, this was the only item that was "detected and accounted for a relatively high proportion of the tolerance value." Li speculates that this value may be related to grains eaten in daily diet, rather than coffee or nuts.

4 Common Types of Mycotoxins

1. Aflatoxin: The Culprit Behind Liver Cancer

Aflatoxin is mainly produced by Aspergillus species, and most commonly occurs in improperly stored, damp peanuts, corn, and nuts. After aflatoxin B1 is metabolized by the liver, it forms DNA adducts. Long-term exposure is clearly associated with increased liver cancer risk, especially in people who are also hepatitis B carriers. The International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified it as a Group 1 carcinogen.

2. Ochratoxin A: Mainly Affects the Kidneys

Ochratoxin A mainly affects the kidneys. Studies indicate that it accumulates in renal tubular cells and causes nephrotoxicity through mechanisms such as oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction, and long-term exposure is associated with declining kidney function. It is commonly found in coffee beans, grains, dried fruit, and wine. If coffee intake is large and storage is improper, it is indeed a source worth noting.

3. Zearalenone: Structurally Similar to Estrogen

Zearalenone is structurally similar to estrogen and can bind to estrogen receptors in the body. Long-term exposure may interfere with sex hormone secretion and affect reproductive function, mainly coming from corn, wheat, and other grains.

4. Fusarenon B: Mainly from Grains

Fusarenon is produced by Fusarium species and has been discussed less in the past. Some studies have found that the main contamination sources of fusarenon are grains and grain products, including wheat, oats, barley, rye, as well as flour, pasta, and other grain-processed foods. Some European grain samples had a median detected concentration of 119.5 micrograms per kilogram, and infant food also detected not-low concentrations. In vitro cell experiments show that fusarenon damages cellular ion channels, causing decreased mitochondrial membrane potential, inducing cell apoptosis and oxidative stress. However, evidence on the effects of long-term low-dose exposure in humans is still insufficient.

Testing Helps Identify the Cause of Invisible Fatigue

Mycotoxin testing can help identify possible overlooked causes of fatigue, but not everyone needs testing. However, if citizens match the conditions of a humid environment, frequently eating grains and nuts, large coffee intake, and long-term fatigue with no identifiable cause, taking the time to test would be a reasonable investment. Li states that he will pay attention to the storage condition of grain sources, reduce this type of exposure, and then observe changes in the next re-test.

Source: Family medicine doctor Li Szu-hsien, vousmevoyez@IG