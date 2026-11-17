Hong Kong’s skyline is often read through its newest towers, but an exhibition at The Henderson is taking a longer view.

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Marking Henderson Land Development’s 50th anniversary, the exhibition brings together architectural models from different eras of the developer’s history, offering a compact look at how the city’s residential and commercial landscape has changed over the past half-century.

Running at The Henderson in Central until February 28, 2027, the exhibition coincides with the launch of the group’s new brand philosophy, “Building Tomorrow’s Legacy,” and places particular focus on what comes next: Central Yards, its new flagship development along the Central Harbourfront.

At the heart of the exhibition is the first public showing of a large-scale 1:100 model of Central Yards.

Stretching around 7.5 meters, the model maps out the project’s overall planning, architectural form and layered green spaces, while surrounding buildings and the wider cityscape are rendered more impressionistically to give visitors a sense of how the development may sit within Central’s evolving waterfront.

Seen in miniature, the project offers a different way of imagining a part of Hong Kong that is still taking shape. Rather than focusing only on individual towers, the model places greenery, public space and the relationship between buildings at the center of the view.

That future-facing centerpiece is balanced by models of 15 other projects spanning different periods of Henderson Land’s history.

Among them is The Henderson itself, the ZHA Architects-designed commercial landmark that now hosts the exhibition, as well as projects that reach further back into the city’s development history. One example is the 1970s luxury residence Wai Yuen, notable for its four interconnected penthouse levels and private swimming pool.

Placed side by side, the models become more than a survey of individual properties. They also reflect changing ideas about how Hong Kong lives and works — from large private residences of an earlier era to contemporary commercial towers and, increasingly, mixed urban spaces shaped around greenery and public use.

The exhibition arrives in a year when Henderson Land is using its 50th anniversary to revisit its architectural legacy. The company introduced a new corporate logo in March before unveiling “Building Tomorrow’s Legacy” as its latest brand direction, intended to connect five decades of development with its plans for the future.

Central Yards naturally becomes the clearest expression of that forward-looking story. Its prominent position on the harborfront places it within one of Hong Kong’s most closely watched areas of urban transformation, while its scale makes the exhibition model a preview of how the next chapter of Central could look.

For visitors, however, there is also a quieter appeal in seeing Hong Kong reduced to architectural scale.

Models make it possible to step back from familiar buildings and consider them as part of a much longer urban story — one shaped by changing tastes, technologies and ideas of what the city should become.

Henderson Land 50th Anniversary Exhibition runs until February 28, 2027, at the third-floor lobby of The Henderson, 2 Murray Road, Central. Admission is free.

