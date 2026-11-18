At a park refreshment stand in China's tech capital Shenzhen, a humanoid robot grabs a cup and pulls a lever to form an ice-cream spiral, then hands the customer their order.

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It's the kind of futuristic scene the country is keen to showcase as world leaders including Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin head to Shenzhen, a manufacturing hub north of Hong Kong, for this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Chinese robots are famous for their slick dance moves, but artificial intelligence engineers are trying to train them up to join the workforce -- using reams of data captured by humans in headcams to help hone the machines' skills.

Although they still struggle with complex tasks like cleaning or ironing on their own, robots are already taking on more simple roles across the country.

"Mum, look!" a girl exclaimed when she spotted the ice-cream humanoid and its colleague that makes coffee -- treats on sale for around $4 each -- as passersby film the spectacle on their phones.

A human must regularly refill beans and empty coffee grounds for the robo-barista, but the pair's movements are driven by an AI model, according to maker AI² Robotics.

The startup said 200 of its humanoid servers are deployed in China, and up to 300 coffees are sold each day in the Shenzhen park.

"We're getting data feedback from many real scenarios," said CEO Guo Yandong, such as different light conditions that could help robots adapt to unpredictable environments.

- 'Workshop of the world' -

In China, 83 percent of people surveyed by Ipsos this year said they were excited by products and services that use AI, the highest of 32 countries including the United States, where just a third of people agreed with the statement.

Industrial spending in China on robots using so-called "embodied AI", which allows them to perceive their surroundings and act accordingly, leaped 230 percent year-on-year in January-May 2026, tax authorities said.

China is "the workshop of the world", said Dermot McGrath of strategy and innovation advisory firm ZenGen Labs.

So robot makers "can draw on decades of manufacturing experience" in the world's second-largest economy, which has many skilled workers and supply chains for everything from motors and sensors to batteries.

Suppliers are often grouped in industrial hubs like Shenzhen, home to 18 million people -- meaning developers can produce and test a part, then put it into action "faster than almost anywhere", McGrath told AFP.

In a Shenzhen logistics centre, two robotic arms made by X Square Robot, another of the city's AI startups, handle parcels of different shapes on a moving belt, flipping them over if needed so the label faces up.

"If it's a soft bag, the robot grabs it with its grippers. If it's a cardboard box, it coordinates its two arms to move it," Arnold Pei, vice-president of X Square, explained.

An AI robot can ideally "decide by itself what it needs to do", Pei said, although it's more challenging for them to operate in a less controlled settings like different homes, where lighting, floors and objects vary.

- 'Like babies' -

In a supermarket in Dongguan, near Shenzhen, 23-year-old Wang Lin stocked shelves wearing sensor gloves and a helmet fitted with a camera.

Her movements were recorded and processed by Strange Attractor, one of many Chinese startups that resell the data to companies developing AI models that act as a robot's brain.

"Robots can replace humans in doing relatively dangerous and repetitive work, for example in factories or at heights," with human workers free to pursue "more creative work," she told AFP.

Elsewhere in China, cobblers, hairdressers, florists, factory workers, and cleaners are recording their skills using similar equipment, in exchange for payment.

Strange Attractor said it collects data in around 1,600 places in China and 1,000 abroad.

For company founder Kang Yu, today's robots are "like babies" at an early stage of development.

China's AI robots are so far mostly "confined to well-defined and repetitive" tasks, noted Pavlo Zvenyhorodskyi, a Chinese AI specialist at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Once their technical abilities improve, "we will likely see wide deployment of AI-powered robots across the Chinese economy", he said.

Robotics and other tech ventures benefit from government support in China, and examples of planned uses range from meal-delivery droids to others that tidy away airport luggage carts.

At battery giant CATL, humanoids made by China's Spirit AI already take the dangerous job of plugging in high-voltage connectors.

Strange Attractor's Kang foresees a "massive deployment" of AI-powered robots in China next year.

Some could pick strawberries, or help with housework -- "but for sure, it's not gonna be that intelligent, it's just the start."

AFP