American users of several major banking apps and online portals reported outages on Monday, according to the monitoring site Downdetector.com, with one institution ruling out a cyberattack as the cause.

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Among those affected by the outages were Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and the popular money transfer app Zelle.

Downdetector said outage reports peaked around 2:00 pm Eastern Standard Time (1900 GMT) before subsiding.

JPMorgan Chase said in a statement posted to X that it "has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems," adding "there is no evidence this is cyber-related."

"It is taking longer than usual to service some customers," the statement continued, with the banking giant vowing to restore service by end of day Monday.

"Where we were party to a transaction involving other banks, those banks may have been impacted, but this is not a systemic issue," JPMorgan Chase added.

The outage initially sparked concerns of a cyber-related issue.

Last month, cryptocurrency platform Binance was the victim of a hack involving $6.3 billion in funds stolen, the largest ever in crypto.

And more recently, French bank Credit Mutuel Arkea was the target of a cyberattack, losing around 100 million euros.

AFP