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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

UK women convicted for having abortions granted automatic pardons

WORLD
34 mins ago
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Women in England and Wales convicted of abortion offences under a 19th-century law were granted automatic pardons Monday after landmark legislation decriminalising abortion took effect.

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Under the new law, voted in by lawmakers last year, it will no longer be a criminal offence for a woman to terminate her pregnancy at any stage.

"Women previously convicted of, or cautioned for, an abortion offence relating to their own pregnancy have been automatically pardoned," the Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

In June 2025, lawmakers voted to end prosecutions of women in England and Wales for terminating their own pregnancy. Until then, women faced criminal charges for choosing to end a pregnancy after 24 weeks or without appropriate medical approval.

Abortion is legal in England and Wales with an authorised provider up to 24 weeks, with limited circumstances allowing one after that, including when the mother's life is at risk.

But until last year, an 1861 law criminalised abortions carried out outside the law, with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Campaigners said six women had appeared in court in England charged with attempting to end their own pregnancy outside abortion law between 2022 and 2025.

The lawmaker who put forward the amendment decriminalising termination, Tonia Antoniazzi, previously said police had investigated "more than 100 women for suspected illegal abortion" between 2020 and 2025.

Under the new rules, the legal provision of abortion services, including the time limits, remains the same, and anyone assisting a woman in getting an abortion outside the scope of the law will still be liable for prosecution.

"Today is a momentous and historic day for women and girls in England and Wales," Antoniazzi said, adding that any women investigated would also have their criminal records deleted.

"No pardon can erase the harm and distress of their experiences, but this is an important recognition that what they faced was an injustice," the Labour MP added.

She told the PA News Agency she believed more than 100 women who were "unnecessarily harmed" by the old law would benefit from the changes.

Northern Ireland decriminalised abortion for women in 2019. Scotland is currently reviewing its abortion laws.

AFP

abortion

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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