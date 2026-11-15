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WORLD

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan appeals for urgent medical help, says he 'may not return alive' 

WORLD
11 mins ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed on Monday to the country's Supreme Court for urgent medical attention, saying his and his wife's health was failing and that court orders for their treatment had not been implemented.

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Khan, 74, who has been in prison since 2023, said in a letter sent through his lawyer to the chief justice that doctors had told him he was "highly vulnerable to a brain hemorrhage and cardiac arrest"
He said his wife, Bushra Bibi, who is also in jail, could lose her sight permanently, and that this had prompted him to write.

"At seventy-four, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive," Khan said.

He also said long periods of solitary confinement had taken a toll on his mental health and that authorities had not followed a medical board recommendation to allow him more contact with his family
Authorities said they took Khan to hospital for an eye check-up last week and returned him to his cell.

In August, the Supreme Court ordered the government to move him to a private hospital in the capital, Islamabad, after he sought intervention over his deteriorating health.

The cricketer-turned-politician has faced multiple corruption charges since he lost power in a no-confidence vote in 2022.

All of Khan's convictions bar one have been suspended or overturned, with appeals pending. He denies wrongdoing and says the charges are politically motivated, a claim the government denies.

Reuters

Imran Khan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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