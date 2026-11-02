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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Okinawa's Shuri Castle reopens November 23 after 7-year restoration

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Okinawa's Shuri Castle, a World Heritage site destroyed by fire in 2019, has completed its reconstruction and will reopen to the public on November 23, with a completion ceremony on November 22.

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The main hall has been repainted in a deeper vermilion using "Kushimabari Bengara," a traditional Okinawan pigment made from natural local materials, giving it a richer tone than before the fire. Gold dragons and colorful cloud motifs have also been restored, recreating the grandeur of the Ryukyu Kingdom.

Short circuit caused 2019 blaze

The fire broke out before dawn on October 31, 2019, caused by an electrical short circuit. Nine buildings including the main hall were destroyed, along with 421 permanent exhibits.

The reconstruction took seven years. The team chose the traditional pigment over commercial paint used before the fire for the main hall's walls and pillars. The king's throne area, known as the "Ufusadu," has been restored using traditional Ryukyuan embroidery techniques and color schemes based on the latest documentary research, and the second-floor throne room wall frames have also been recreated.

Upgraded fire safety

Learning from the 2019 fire, the main hall now has sprinkler systems and fire detectors on every floor, along with monitors that can capture clear images in complete darkness. The equipment has been designed to blend visually with the surrounding architecture.

Shuri Castle Okinawa reconstruction

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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