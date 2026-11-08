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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

After Yemen setback, Saudi Arabia replaces military commander

WORLD
28 mins ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Saudi Arabia replaced the commander overseeing its coalition against Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis on Monday after Riyadh's Yemeni allies were forced to withdraw from swathes of territory in a major setback for their campaign against the group.

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The Houthis have made rapid gains against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government since the US-Iran conflict reignited Yemen's frozen civil war this summer, drawing Riyadh back into confrontation with the group.

After gaining ground in a counter-attack in October, the Yemeni government said on Sunday it was withdrawing from areas near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a global shipping artery, to focus on defending its base of operations in Aden, a port city on the southern coast.

People in the Yemeni military said on Monday the Houthis had advanced to the southern coastal area of Khor Omairh, some 100 km (62 miles) west of Aden and were 25 km (16 miles) from government lines at Qawah, another coastal area.

A royal decree issued by Saudi Arabia's King Salman spelt out changes to the command of the Saudi-led coalition.

The existing commander, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Hamad Al-Salman, was appointed as adviser to the defence minister for military affairs, while Chief of the General Staff General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili was assigned the additional role of commanding the joint forces, Saudi state media reported.

Two Western diplomats linked the change directly to battlefield developments in Yemen and the Houthi advance.

The Saudi government media office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Houthis have been firing ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi airports and oil facilities since the Yemen war restarted.

'PEOPLE ARE WORRIED'

Houthi gains in Yemen and attacks on Saudi Arabia and Red Sea shipping have enhanced Iran's position in the wider Middle East conflict.

Residents of Aden said government security forces had set up more checkpoints and were carrying out identity checks in the city, the government's seat of power since the Houthis took Sanaa in 2014.

"Food supplies are available, and so is fuel. However, people are worried about the retreat of government forces and the possibility of fighting drawing closer to Aden," government employee Amin Mahmoud told Reuters by phone from the city.

The Yemeni government's focus is to secure Aden and the province of Lahj, three people in the government said.

Government forces were redeploying and reorganising along front lines to prepare for the recapture of areas seized by the Houthis, the sources said.

Mohammed Al-Qadhi, a political and conflict analyst, said "there is a serious threat to Aden because they are getting closer and closer".

"It is a major setback. The government was aiming to recapture Sanaa, but now they are defending Aden," he said.

INFIGHTING SEEN WEAKENING GOVERNMENT SIDE

One of the major problems facing government forces is their fragmented state, he said, adding that the Houthis were benefiting from "an accumulation of years of disagreements and infighting" on the government side.

Yemen's civil war had been dormant since 2022 until it reignited this summer as a spillover of the Iran war.

The Houthis made rapid gains to capture the coast along the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that controls access to it, while besieging government forces in Taiz, the country's third-biggest city, in mountains above the approach to Aden.

Saudi-backed government forces rapidly retook key positions around the strait, notably Dhubab, in an offensive last month. But they were unable to drive the Houthis entirely away from the area or to retake the city of al-Mocha further up the coast.

Reuters

YemenSaudi ArabiaHouthis

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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