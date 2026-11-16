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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Trump says he might meet with N Korea's Kim Jong Un in China

WORLD
4 hours ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he might meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China this week, an announcement that could dramatically reshape his upcoming trip through East Asia if it occurs.

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The president, who met the North Korean leader several times during his 2017-2021 term, including once in the Korean Demilitarized Zone, has previously expressed interest in another meeting during his current term. Senior US officials, however, have previously said he has no immediate plans to do so.

Moreover, Trump has repeatedly previewed meetings with Kim that never took place, including during a trip to Asia last year. North Korea, whose mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has publicly indicated it has no intention of meeting with the US president at this time.

Trump told reporters while departing the White House en route to the Philippines and China that any meeting would occur in China, and that the North Korean leader's presence was ultimately up to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"(Xi) was here a month ago, and we're also going to meet with (Russian) President Putin, and we may meet with Kim Jong Un also," Trump said.

"So that'll be good. We have a chance to accomplish a lot."

Trump has indicated he will meet with Putin and Xi during his trip, but US officials and analysts have played down the possibility of a meaningful agreement emerging from any trilateral sit-down.

Among the possible topics of conversation, Trump and others have said, are Russia's invasion of Ukraine, counterproliferation and the war in Iran.

Reuters

TrumpKim Jong UnNorth Korean

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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