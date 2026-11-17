United Airlines UAL.O said on Monday it was troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights, but flights already airborne and those operated by United Express were unaffected.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

An internal memo from United's pilots' union, seen by Reuters, said a company-wide web-based outage was affecting multiple applications used by pilots, including crew communications.

The memo said United was unable to provide final aircraft weights for departing flights and advised pilots to follow airport station guidance on whether to leave their gates.

"We're aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible," the airline said on social media.

Reuters