Miss Earth Indonesia 2025 Putri Andriani Juficha dies on her 26th birthday

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Putri Andriani Juficha, who was crowned Miss Earth Indonesia 2025, has died, the Miss Grand Indonesia pageant announced on what would have been her 26th birthday on August 14.

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Juficha was also a runner-up at the Miss Grand Indonesia 2025 pageant. The organization expressed its condolences, describing her as "a beautiful soul whose grace, strength, and spirit touched so many hearts."

No cause of death has been disclosed.

Juficha was a law student and an environmental advocate, promoting waste recycling and river protection. She was also a singer who had released a song.