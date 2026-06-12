Mainland man dies after collapsing on Lam Tin coach

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Man, 48, dies after collapsing in Sham Shui Po flat
12-06-2026 05:33 HKT
Elderly man, 70, arrested in Lam Tin with $8,000 cocaine
10-06-2026 04:43 HKT
Indonesian helper found dead in bathroom at Cheung Sha Wan estate
05-06-2026 04:12 HKT
Foreign man hit by train in Pattaya, body parts scattered over 200 metres
02-06-2026 00:54 HKT
One dead, four injured in Jordan flat fire, 200 residents evacuated
22-05-2026 00:48 HKT
Elderly man, 86, dies after choking on bun in Mid-Levels
18-05-2026 04:49 HKT
Man, 23, collapses while running at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground, in coma
11-05-2026 04:40 HKT
Renowned lyricist Christopher Loak dies at 60
08-05-2026 03:51 HKT
Motorcyclist killed in Yau Tong tunnel entrance crash
07-05-2026 03:16 HKT
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT