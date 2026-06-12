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NEWS

Mainland man dies after collapsing on Lam Tin coach

NEWS
17 mins ago
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A 48-year-old mainland Chinese man died after collapsing on a coach at the Lam Tin Public Transport Interchange on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

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Police received a report from the coach driver around 5.01pm that a male passenger had been found unconscious in the vehicle after it had stopped at the interchange.

Emergency personnel arrived and took the man to United Christian Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim was holding a two-way permit. The cause of death is pending a post-mortem examination.

Lam Tin collapse death

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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