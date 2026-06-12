Mainland man dies after collapsing on Lam Tin coach

A 48-year-old mainland Chinese man died after collapsing on a coach at the Lam Tin Public Transport Interchange on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

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Police received a report from the coach driver around 5.01pm that a male passenger had been found unconscious in the vehicle after it had stopped at the interchange.

Emergency personnel arrived and took the man to United Christian Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim was holding a two-way permit. The cause of death is pending a post-mortem examination.