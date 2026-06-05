Indonesian helper found dead in bathroom at Cheung Sha Wan estate

A 54-year-old Indonesian domestic helper was found dead in the bathroom of a flat at Fook Ming House, Fortune Estate in Cheung Sha Wan on Thursday night, police said.

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Police received a report around 8.51pm that the woman had collapsed suddenly in the unit. Emergency personnel arrived to find her lying in the bathroom with no signs of life. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is pending a post-mortem examination.