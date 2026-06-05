Indonesian helper found dead in bathroom at Cheung Sha Wan estate

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Foreign man hit by train in Pattaya, body parts scattered over 200 metres
02-06-2026 00:54 HKT
Off-duty officer and wife charged with assaulting Filipino domestic helper
27-05-2026 01:36 HKT
One dead, four injured in Jordan flat fire, 200 residents evacuated
22-05-2026 00:48 HKT
Elderly man, 86, dies after choking on bun in Mid-Levels
18-05-2026 04:49 HKT
Renowned lyricist Christopher Loak dies at 60
08-05-2026 03:51 HKT
Motorcyclist killed in Yau Tong tunnel entrance crash
07-05-2026 03:16 HKT
Man, 56, found unconscious in Lai King Estate flat, dies in hospital
22-04-2026 00:52 HKT
Parents in 'Save Lily' case released on bail, vow to cooperate with probe
04-06-2026 01:56 HKT