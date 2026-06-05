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NEWS

Indonesian helper found dead in bathroom at Cheung Sha Wan estate

NEWS
40 mins ago
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A 54-year-old Indonesian domestic helper was found dead in the bathroom of a flat at Fook Ming House, Fortune Estate in Cheung Sha Wan on Thursday night, police said.

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Police received a report around 8.51pm that the woman had collapsed suddenly in the unit. Emergency personnel arrived to find her lying in the bathroom with no signs of life. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is pending a post-mortem examination.

Cheung Sha Wan domestic helper death

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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