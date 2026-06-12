Man, 48, dies after collapsing in Sham Shui Po flat

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Indonesian helper found dead in bathroom at Cheung Sha Wan estate
05-06-2026 04:12 HKT
Foreign man hit by train in Pattaya, body parts scattered over 200 metres
02-06-2026 00:54 HKT
Police drone leads to arrest of Sham Shui Po cyclist with $4,500 heroin
29-05-2026 01:55 HKT
One dead, four injured in Jordan flat fire, 200 residents evacuated
22-05-2026 00:48 HKT
4 newborn kittens abandoned in Sham Shui Po with note seeking adoption
20-05-2026 01:19 HKT
Elderly man, 86, dies after choking on bun in Mid-Levels
18-05-2026 04:49 HKT
Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block
11-06-2026 00:05 HKT
100 y/o biologist David Attenborough shares 4 longevity habits
07-06-2026 12:00 HKT