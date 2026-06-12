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NEWS

Man, 48, dies after collapsing in Sham Shui Po flat

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 48-year-old man died in hospital on Thursday night after collapsing in the living room of a flat in Sham Shui Po, police said.

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Police received a report around 11.44pm that the man, surnamed Yeung, had been found unconscious at a unit in Cheong Hong Mansion on Cheung Sha Wan Road. He was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital but later pronounced dead.

No suicide note was found at the scene. The cause of death is pending a post-mortem examination.

Sham Shui Po collapse death

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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