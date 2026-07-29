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NEWS

Man found dead after fire engulfs Fanling tin-roofed house; 51 evacuated

NEWS
35 mins ago
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A man in his 50s was found dead after a fire tore through a tin-roofed house in Fanling in the early hours of Wednesday, with more than 50 residents evacuated, police said.

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Police received multiple reports around 4.31am that a tin-roofed structure was ablaze in Ling Shan Tsuen. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and discovered the body of a man aged about 50 to 60 inside.

Due to the intensity of the fire, firefighters evacuated 24 men and 27 women. A 12-year-old girl on Ling Shan Road reported feeling dizzy and was taken to North District Hospital, but her condition was unrelated to the fire.

Online footage showed fierce flames engulfing the tin-roofed structure as firefighters battled the blaze.

Fanling tin-roofed fire death evacuation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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