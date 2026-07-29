Man found dead after fire engulfs Fanling tin-roofed house; 51 evacuated

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Typhoon Noul makes landfall in Guangdong, nearly 900,000 evacuated
27-07-2026 05:12 HKT
Man dies after falling from footbridge in Kwun Tong
22-07-2026 04:58 HKT
Man, 53, found dead in Tsuen Wan flat after family lost contact
14-07-2026 07:38 HKT
Mainland man dies after collapsing on Lam Tin coach
08-07-2026 00:59 HKT
Hardware shop fire in Mong Kok forces evacuation of 20 residents
16-06-2026 04:06 HKT
Man, 48, dies after collapsing in Sham Shui Po flat
12-06-2026 05:33 HKT
Indonesian helper found dead in bathroom at Cheung Sha Wan estate
05-06-2026 04:12 HKT
Foreign man hit by train in Pattaya, body parts scattered over 200 metres
02-06-2026 00:54 HKT
One dead, four injured in Jordan flat fire, 200 residents evacuated
22-05-2026 00:48 HKT
10 mainland women arrested in Tsuen Wan anti-vice operation
28-07-2026 04:04 HKT
Alex Chui makes IMO history with perfect score and record seventh medal
27-07-2026 19:51 HKT