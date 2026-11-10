logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Japanese frozen food company explains 3 situations where you shouldn't eat frozen foods

WELLNESS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

When taking frozen food out of the freezer compartment and finding its surface covered in thick frost, would you hesitate and wonder, "Is it still safe to eat?" Japanese frozen food company Umios explains that frost may be a warning sign of declining quality. If the following 3 situations appear, you should avoid eating it to prevent affecting your health.

Can Frozen Food with Frost Still Be Eaten? Do Not Eat It in These 3 Situations

1. Food Covered in White Frost

When the surface of frozen food is covered in a white frost layer as if sprinkled with snow, it means the moisture in the food has melted and refrozen, and the quality has deteriorated. It should be avoided.

2. Food in the Bag Forming Hard Clumps

If frozen vegetables or fried rice that were originally distinct grains form a hard clump, it indicates that frost has formed and stuck the food together, and it is likewise not recommended to eat.

3. Food Discoloration

If frozen food turns yellowish-brown or white, it is a sign of moisture loss and drying, and it should be stopped from being eaten.

Where Does Frost Come From? 

Frost on frozen food originates from moisture in the air or in the food being affected by temperature changes, thawing, and then freezing again. The process is as follows:

  • The freezer temperature rises, and the frozen state of the food loosens.

  • Moisture in the food melts and flows out.

  • When it freezes again, the moisture forms frost on the surface of the food.

In addition, frost on the packaging bag is caused by the temperature difference between the inside and outside of the bag, causing moisture in the air to condense and then freeze. If the freezer can maintain -18°C or below, frost will almost never form. However, household fridges are frequently opened and closed, making constant temperature difficult, so frost is more likely to form.

Shopping and Storage Tips

When shopping, frozen food should be put into the shopping basket last, and an ice bag or cooler bag should be used to bring it home as quickly as possible to shorten transport time. Once home, put it into the freezer immediately.

Storage tips:

  • Aim to finish eating within 2 to 3 months after purchase.

  • For foods not used up in one go, such as frozen vegetables, after taking out the required amount, squeeze out the air in the bag and seal it, then quickly put it back in the freezer; it can also be transferred to an airtight bag for sealing.

  • Once thawed, frozen food should not be frozen again. Refreezing after thawing damages the food's structure, increases the risk of microbial growth, and produces large amounts of frost.

Experts remind citizens to regularly check the freezer to know which foods have been stored too long, and to eat them within 2 to 3 months after purchase to ensure food safety and quality. Rather than risk eating spoiled food, it is better to clean it out early to protect family health.

 

 

 

Source: Umios Corporation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Scientific basis behind what makes adding salt to coffee so good
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
How much fruit is too much fruit?
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
Dos and don'ts with radishes when storing them
WELLNESS
09-11-2026 12:30 HKT
7 hidden uses for bubble wrap aside from shock-proof packaging
WELLNESS
09-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Study reveals drinking 2 major beverages before eating bread cuts blood sugar by 30pc
WELLNESS
09-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Should milk be drunk in the morning or night? Expert reveals best drinking times for blood sugar control
WELLNESS
08-11-2026 12:30 HKT
Sedentary lifestyles among young Hongkongers may lead to early aging issues
WELLNESS
08-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Healthy ageing: What can you still do despite chronic illnesses
WELLNESS
08-11-2026 12:00 HKT
6 drinks to avoid putting in a thermos
WELLNESS
07-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Japanese supermarket teaches 3 veggie storage methods for optimal freshness
WELLNESS
07-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Sunset Peak hikers stranded as Pak Kung Au Bus Station swamped by queues
NEWS
19 hours ago
Mystery woman linked to Jensen Huang affair claims CCTV past, faces spy allegations
WORLD
09-11-2026 13:22 HKT
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.