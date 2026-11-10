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WELLNESS

Scientific basis behind what makes adding salt to coffee so good

WELLNESS
1 hour ago
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Adding salt to coffee is not a new practice. Vietnam and Northern Europe have long had "salt coffee" drinking methods; Turkey even has a custom in which a groom drinks salty coffee as a symbol of commitment. In 2009, American food show host Alton Brown demonstrated on his program adding half a teaspoon of salt and two teaspoons of coffee powder to each cup of water, making this method widely known. He pointed out that salt can reduce bitterness and also improve the flat taste caused by long-term water retention.

Coffee bitterness mainly comes from roasting compounds, not caffeine. Experts say a small amount of salt can bring out flavor without tasting salty; adding about 0.5 g of salt per liter can slightly enhance sweetness and reduce bitterness, similar in principle to "salted caramel." Dark roast or Robusta blend beans have stronger bitterness, and the salt effect is more obvious. If you are used to masking bitterness with sugar and milk, switching to salt can make coffee more mellow without covering its original flavor.

Overview of 6 Types of Coffee with Salt/Drinking Time/Precautions

The Facebook page "Cofit My Exclusive Dietitian" once shared that light or medium roast coffee is not recommended to add salt, to avoid destroying the original flavor; the following 6 types of coffee can be paired with different types of salt:

Dark roast coffee: Suitable for sea salt and rock salt (fine grains, easy to melt).
Iced coffee/cold brew: Add a small amount of fine salt to avoid sinking to the bottom.
Latte, cappuccino: Can be paired with rose salt and Himalayan pink salt for richer layers.
Mocha: Pair with smoked salt or sea salt flakes for a balance of salty and sweet.

The dietitian points out that salt coffee itself has no fat-burning effect; weight loss still depends on diet and exercise. However, after the coffee taste improves, it may reduce added sugar or creamer, indirectly helping control calories. But pay attention to sodium intake—adding too much salt may cause edema and increased blood pressure. People with high blood pressure or those who need to control sodium intake are advised to consult a doctor first.

The suitable time to drink salt coffee is in the morning or before exercise; at this time, black coffee with a small pinch of salt helps refresh and support metabolism. However, avoid drinking large amounts on an empty stomach to prevent stimulating gastric acid; do not drink too much in the afternoon or evening either, to avoid caffeine affecting sleep. When brewing, add a small amount of salt first and adjust gradually to avoid making it too salty.

Does Adding Salt to Coffee Counteract Caffeine Side Effects?

It is circulated online that adding salt to coffee can neutralize acidity, prevent cortisol spikes, and reduce caffeine-induced tension. Clinical nutritionist Varushi Lunawat points out that the claim is only partly true and the effects are exaggerated. Salt is mainly used to reduce coffee bitterness and make the taste smoother, but it cannot counteract caffeine-induced anxiety or tension; people with existing anxiety or nervous system problems may instead be more affected. Although salt can balance sourness, it does not change the pH of coffee, and some people may even trigger acid reflux because of it.

Internal medicine doctor Dr. Prabhat Ranjan Sinha reminds that salt may slightly reduce coffee acidity, making the digestive system feel gentler and indirectly relieving discomfort caused by acidity, but it will not eliminate the core stimulating effect of caffeine. Caffeine causes the release of cortisol and adrenaline, increasing alertness, and may also cause anxiety, palpitations, tremors, and irritability; salt cannot change these physiological responses.

Coffee Itself Has Many Health Benefits—Do Not Add Excessive Sugar or Milk

Coffee contains hundreds of plant compounds, including chlorogenic acid and polyphenols. People who drink it in moderation (about 3 to 5 cups per day) generally have lower rates of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cognitive decline. Research also shows that 2 to 3 cups of black coffee per day help liver health and in some cases can even reverse fatty liver. Note that excessive sugar and cream can instead offset coffee's benefits.

 

 

 

Source: Times of India, NDTV, Cofit My Exclusive Dietitian

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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