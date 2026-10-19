Canned tuna - Super fast oil-draining tactics

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Canned tuna is convenient and delicious, but every time you open a can and try to drain the oil, it never drains cleanly, and it very easily dirties your hands? Japanese media tested 2 super simple oil-draining tricks that can remove excess oil from the can without getting your hands dirty and without tools.

Japanese media Kurashiru points out that canned tuna is delicious and versatile. The media previously tested 2 super simple "canned tuna oil-draining tricks," which require absolutely no additional oil-draining net or complicated tools and can easily drain excess oil completely clean:

2 Tricks to Drain Oil from Canned Tuna

Method 1: Pull Ring Upright and Invert

Pull the pull ring of the canned tuna upward so that the pull ring is perpendicular to the can body. At this time, the edge of the can lid will be slightly pried open, forming a tiny gap.

Prepare a relatively shallow flat plate, and invert the entire can directly onto the plate, using the vertical pull ring as a fulcrum to steadily support the can body. If the plate is too deep, it is harder to use the pull ring as a fulcrum to steady the can.

The oil inside the can will slowly seep out through the slightly opened gap and flow onto the plate. After letting it sit for about 10 to 15 minutes, pour out the fish, and you will find that the oil in the can has been completely drained, with the fish meat firm and dry. You can also adjust the time according to how dry you prefer it.

Method 2: Press the Lid and Tilt

Pull the can lid open about halfway, leaving the other half not completely torn off.

Press the half-open metal lid with your thumb to firmly hold the fish meat inside the can, while slowly tilting the can so that excess oil flows out naturally along the gap at the edge.

Keep tilting the can until almost no oil droplets flow out.

This method is extremely fast, but testing found that the oil remaining at the bottom of the can is slightly more than with "Method 1." If you want to remove the oil thoroughly, you can press the metal lid inward a little harder while tilting, making the lid fit more closely against the tuna meat, which can further squeeze out deeper oil.