Fool-proof 5-minute method to falling asleep

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Modern life is fast-paced and stressful, causing long-term overactivity of the sympathetic nervous system—one of the causes of insomnia. Chronic lack of quality sleep not only affects mental state but can also weaken the immune system and increase psychological burden. The Disaster Response Division of the Security Bureau of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department recently shared a super simple "anti-insomnia tip" that garnered over 3,000 reposts and 9,000 likes, attracting widespread attention and discussion.

Japanese Police Teach a 5-Minute Fall-Asleep Method

The 5-minute pre-sleep relaxation method shared by the Disaster Response Division of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on X uses active muscle tension followed by release to guide the autonomic nervous system into relaxation. It is especially suitable for those who toss and turn due to tension or anxiety. Here's how to do it:

5-Minute Pre-Sleep Relaxation Method

Get into bed. Tense your whole body tightly for 5–10 seconds. Completely relax. Take a deep breath. Repeat steps 2 to 4 several times.

The division notes that by focusing on the feeling of your body relaxing and warming up, combined with deep breathing, repeating this process will calm your thoughts and make it easier to fall asleep. This technique is also effective when feelings of anxiety and tension persist.

A Netizen's Tip: Side Sleeping, Especially on the Left, May Help

Some netizens also shared their own methods for relieving insomnia. They noted that sleeping on your side—especially on the left—can help you fall asleep. Side sleeping aligns with the weight of the liver, maintaining better body balance. For women, side sleeping can reduce pressure from the breasts. For larger-built men, side sleeping is also suitable—it reduces airway pressure, makes breathing smoother, and effectively prevents snoring.

Source: Disaster Response Division, Security Bureau, Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department