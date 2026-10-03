Macau Consumer Council tests 5 soy beverages for preservatives - Here's what they found

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Soy-based beverages refer to plant-based milky drinks made mainly from soybeans using food processing technology. Common examples include soy milk and soy drinks. In order to understand the food safety risks of these beverages, the Macau Consumer Council earlier cooperated with the Food Safety Department of the Municipal Affairs Bureau to conduct random preservative testing on soy-based beverages sold in Macau. Results showed that the sorbic acid and benzoic acid levels detected in all samples were not abnormal, and all samples complied with the requirements of Macau's relevant regulations.

Macau Consumer Council Compares 5 Soy-Based Beverages

The 397th issue of Macau Consumption, published in September 2026, compared 5 soy-based beverages. All samples were randomly purchased by staff from the Macau Consumer Council and the Food Safety Department of the Municipal Affairs Bureau in the capacity of consumers at various supermarkets in Macau. Sample sizes ranged from 200 ml to 950 ml per pack, and the claimed places of origin on the labels included: Mainland China, Taiwan region, South Korea, and Thailand.

This testing work was based on and judged according to the provisions of Administrative Regulation No. 5/2024, Standards for the Use of Food Additives in Food, and tested the samples for two preservatives: sorbic acid and benzoic acid. Preservatives can prevent food from spoiling and deteriorating and extend the shelf life of food, and sorbic acid and benzoic acid are both preservatives commonly used in processed foods. Under normal circumstances, using preservatives according to the prescribed amounts will not cause harm to human health. However, some people may have allergic reactions to preservatives. People with allergic constitutions must carefully check the ingredient list on product labels to understand whether they contain food additives that trigger allergic reactions, so as to ensure their own health and safety.

According to the provisions of Macau's Administrative Regulation No. 5/2024, Standards for the Use of Food Additives in Food, the maximum limit for sorbic acid is 500 mg/kg, and the maximum limit for benzoic acid is 1,000 mg/kg. Test results showed that the sorbic acid and benzoic acid levels of all samples were not abnormal, complying with Macau's relevant regulatory requirements.

Safety List of 5 Soy-Based Beverages

1. Joyoung Soy Milk Original Flavor Soy Drink

Specification: 200 ml x 3 packs

Claimed place of origin on label: Mainland China

Retail price (MOP): 17.80

Test result: ✓

2. Maeil Daily Soy Milk

Specification: 950 ml

Claimed place of origin on label: South Korea

Retail price (MOP): 49.80

Test result: ✓

3. Yamato Soy Milk - Original Flavor

Specification: 408 ml

Claimed place of origin on label: Taiwan region

Retail price (MOP): 11.60

Test result: ✓

4. VITA MILK Soy Milk

Specification: 300 ml

Claimed place of origin on label: Thailand

Retail price (MOP): 16.00

Test result: ✓

5. Vitasoy Soy Milk

Specification: 480 ml

Claimed place of origin on label: Mainland China

Retail price (MOP): 12.50

Test result: ✓

Health and Hygiene Advice for Purchasing and Consuming Soy-Based Beverages

Purchase prepackaged soy-based beverages (including soy milk and other soy-based beverages) from reputable shops.

Pay attention to the packaging condition of soy-based beverages. Do not purchase if the packaging is damaged or the seal is defective.

Normal soy-based beverages should have a uniform liquid, be milky white or match the product's natural color (such as slightly yellow for original flavor), with no layering, sediment, foreign matter, or abnormal odor.

Carefully read the product label information on the packaging and confirm the storage condition requirements (such as refrigeration or room-temperature storage).

Drink immediately after opening. If it needs to be stored in the refrigerator after opening, first seal the cap properly and drink it as soon as possible to avoid microbial growth.

If you have doubts about the hygiene condition and quality of the beverage, stop drinking it immediately.

Source: Macau Consumption