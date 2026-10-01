logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Does Yakult help you live longer?

WELLNESS
48 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Behind the classic advertising jingle "Have you drunk yours today?" there may actually be a longevity code. A Japanese study found that drinking this amount per week significantly reduced the risk of death by 35%, with lifespan extended by an average of 9.8 months.

Food Safety Expert Cites Study: Drinking This Amount of Yakult Per Week Reduces Death Risk by 35%

Food safety expert Wei En recently posted on his Facebook page, citing a study published online on August 18, 2026, in The Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging. The Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Gerontology and a well-known beverage company studied 1,280 elderly people aged 65 and above in Nakanojo Town, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, including 519 men and 761 women, with an average age of 73.5. They tracked the correlation between their consumption of fermented dairy products containing the Shirota strain of lactic acid bacteria and lifespan.

Can Drinking Yakult Regularly Help You Live Longer?

The study began tracking in 2014 and continued until the end of 2025, with an average follow-up period of 9.3 years. The team investigated each participant's daily dietary habits and divided them into two groups based on the frequency of consuming fermented dairy products:

  • First group: drank less than 3 days per week

  • Second group: drank 3 or more days per week

After data analysis, the study results found:

Among male participants, there were 118 people who drank 3 or more days per week. Compared with the control group of 401 people who drank less than 3 days per week, the death risk ratio of the frequent drinking group was only 0.648 (i.e., reduced by about 35%), and the average survival time was extended by about 9.8 months.

Among female participants, although the mortality rate was also lower in the high-intake group, it did not reach statistical significance. In other words, a clear longevity association has not yet been seen in elderly women.

Expert Breaks Down the Mechanism Behind Yakult's Potential Longevity Effect

Regarding the breakthrough results in elderly men, study leader Hiroshi Makino, Director of the research section, proposed an explanatory direction, suggesting that it may work through a synergistic effect of multiple health actions, such as immune regulation, infection defense, and improvement of the intestinal environment. However, Director Hiroshi Makino also specifically explained that this survey is an epidemiological study observing the association between daily intake habits and all-cause mortality, and does not directly prove that a necessary causal relationship exists between the two. This means that drinking this type of dairy product is not equivalent to being able to extend lifespan; it only shows that in this long-term tracked male group, those who drank it regularly did indeed have a significantly lower death risk, and the mechanistic explanation is still speculative at present.

 

 

 

Source: Food safety expert Wei En

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The 3-9 rule of cooking oils: How to protect your heart and balance your diet
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
Eating lots of protein but still not gaining muscle? 3 dietary strategies to improve absorption
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
3 essential summer precautions to protect heart health
WELLNESS
30-09-2026 12:00 HKT
A Japanese model's guide to taking care of neck wrinkles
WELLNESS
30-09-2026 12:00 HKT
Cleaning hack: Unblock a slow-draining sink with a plastic bottle
WELLNESS
29-09-2026 12:00 HKT
7 "guilty pleasures" foods that actually help relieve stress
WELLNESS
29-09-2026 12:00 HKT
3 types of containers to avoid - Stick to steel and glass
WELLNESS
28-09-2026 12:00 HKT
4 simple steps for cutting pumpkins
WELLNESS
28-09-2026 12:00 HKT
9 Mid-Autumn mooncake calorie showdown
WELLNESS
27-09-2026 12:00 HKT
Tired but still can't sleep? Magnesium deficiency may be the cause
WELLNESS
27-09-2026 12:00 HKT
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
29-09-2026 22:15 HKT
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
30-09-2026 05:45 HKT
(File photo)
Late police officer Chu Chun-kwok to be buried at Gallant Garden with full honors
NEWS
29-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.