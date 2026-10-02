Beyond lutein: 3 key nutrients for eye health

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Staring at screens all day for work and then scrolling on your phone at night leaves eyes dry and tired. But is loading up on lutein enough? A nutritionist says lutein alone is far from sufficient. She recommends 5 key eye-health nutrients—including kiwi and strawberries, which may help prevent cataracts.

Kiwi and Strawberries May Help Prevent Cataracts

Nutritionist Gao Min-min shared on Facebook that modern eyes have almost no "off time"—staring at computer screens all day, scrolling on phones, then binge-watching shows at home. Many people think of lutein first for eye health, but eyes need much more. To keep eyes bright and fight overuse, these 5 nutrients must be part of your daily intake:

1. Lutein + Zeaxanthin

These are important pigments in the macula of the retina. Get them from corn, spinach, kale, pumpkin, and egg yolks—dark green and yellow-orange fruits and vegetables. They help filter and absorb harmful blue light from screens, protecting the macula.

2. Anthocyanins

Found in purple-black foods like grapes, blueberries, blackcurrants, and eggplant. Eating a variety of colourful produce helps you get more natural phytochemicals that improve circulation and reduce eye pressure.

3. Vitamin C

A powerful antioxidant that delays eye tissue aging and helps prevent cataracts. Eat guava, kiwi, citrus fruits, bell peppers, and strawberries. Getting enough vitamin C daily from natural sources is more effective than occasional supplement binges.

4. Omega-3

Found in deep-sea fish like mackerel and salmon. Add fish to your weekly meals, and use walnuts and nuts as daily sources of healthy fats. DHA is a key fatty acid in the retina—it helps reduce dryness and protect light-sensitive cells.

5. B Vitamins

For those who work long hours, stay up late, or overuse their eyes, eat pork, eggs, soy products, whole grains, and dark green vegetables. These help soothe eye redness and repair the optic nerve.

5 Lifestyle and Dietary Habits for Healthy Eyes

Gao emphasises that eye health isn't just about supplements—you can't scroll endlessly just because you've taken something. The real foundation lies in daily habits:

Eat a balanced diet with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables every day.

Get enough sleep and avoid chronic late nights.

Take regular breaks when using screens for long periods.

Spend time outdoors.

Schedule regular eye exams and vision checks.

Source: Nutritionist Gao Minmin