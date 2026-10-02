logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

6 gentle exercises to improve circulation and build strength

WELLNESS
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

As we age, knee degeneration and muscle loss become common concerns for middle-aged and older adults. But lack of exercise can be as harmful as smoking. Beyond walking, there are many gentle, low-impact indoor exercises you can do at home or in the office.

6 Gentle Indoor Exercises – Improve Circulation Without Stressing Joints

Here are 6 low-impact exercises for middle-aged and older adults to reduce the health risks of prolonged sitting:

1. Step-Ups and Calf Raises

If squats are too challenging, simple step-ups and calf raises can still strengthen legs, glutes, and bones.

  • Step-Ups: Stand in front of a step. Step up with one foot, follow with the other, then step back down. Aim for 1 cycle every 3 seconds (20 reps per minute). Hold onto a wall for balance. Effectively works legs and glutes.

  • Calf Raises: Stand on both feet, lift your heels, hold for 5 seconds, then relax. Repeat until calves feel tight. This improves lower-body circulation and prevents water retention. Letting your heels drop naturally creates gentle ground impact, stimulating bone-building cells and improving bone density.

2. Indoor Marching in Place

This gentle exercise burns nearly 3 times more calories than regular walking, with minimal knee strain—perfect for older adults. Do it while watching TV, starting with 5-minute sessions. It boosts circulation and helps maintain a daily exercise habit.

3. Seated Toe Curls and Calf Stretches

The calf is often called the "second heart," pumping blood from the lower body back to the heart. While massage is often suggested, improper technique can be risky—blood clots in leg veins could dislodge and lead to pulmonary embolism. Movement is a safer way to boost circulation.

  • Seated Toe Curls: Firmly curl your toes inward, then straighten them, like tapping the soles. Repeat for about 1 minute to improve circulation. Do this once every hour.

  • Calf Stretch: Straighten one leg, pull your toes toward you, and lean forward to reach for your toes. Hold until you feel a comfortable stretch.

4. Stomach Vacuum

This move targets the deep core muscle—the transversus abdominis—and can even help bowel movement. It's discreet enough to do in the office. Consistent practice creates muscle memory, keeping your belly flat and firm.

  • Sit up straight with pelvis upright and spine straight.

  • Pull your belly button inward as far as you can, while maintaining normal breathing.

  • Hold for 30 seconds, then relax.

5. Small Vascular Health Habits

Strengthening calf muscles is key to improving lower-body circulation. Try these simple habits:

  • Put on socks standing on one leg: This challenges balance and stimulates the calf and shin muscles. It also helps maintain balance, which declines with age. Start by holding onto a wall if unsteady.

  • Leg jiggling for 5 minutes: A study from Japan's National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology found that jiggling your legs while seated for 5 minutes raised calf skin temperature by 2°C, significantly boosting circulation. Some research suggests 3 minutes of leg jiggling offers benefits equivalent to 20 minutes of walking. UK studies also show that frequent leg jiggling reduces the harm of prolonged sitting and lowers mortality risk. Just be mindful of others around you.

6. Extremely Slow Sitting and Standing

As muscle loss accelerates with age, weak leg and glute muscles increase vascular strain. Turning daily sitting and standing into a strength exercise is ideal for those who dislike structured workouts.

  • Air Chair: Before sitting or standing, pause mid-air for a few seconds—this intensely engages the front thighs, glutes, and abs.

  • Slow and Single-Leg Sit-to-Stand: Practice standing up and sitting down very slowly, or try using just one leg to stand. Simple but effective for maintaining lower-body strength.

 

 

Source: President Online

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Flight attendant shares 6 things to avoid before flying
WELLNESS
11 mins ago
Beyond lutein: 3 key nutrients for eye health
WELLNESS
11 mins ago
Does Yakult help you live longer?
WELLNESS
23 hours ago
The 3-9 rule of cooking oils: How to protect your heart and balance your diet
WELLNESS
01-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Eating lots of protein but still not gaining muscle? 3 dietary strategies to improve absorption
WELLNESS
01-10-2026 12:00 HKT
3 essential summer precautions to protect heart health
WELLNESS
30-09-2026 12:00 HKT
A Japanese model's guide to taking care of neck wrinkles
WELLNESS
30-09-2026 12:00 HKT
Cleaning hack: Unblock a slow-draining sink with a plastic bottle
WELLNESS
29-09-2026 12:00 HKT
7 "guilty pleasures" foods that actually help relieve stress
WELLNESS
29-09-2026 12:00 HKT
3 types of containers to avoid - Stick to steel and glass
WELLNESS
28-09-2026 12:00 HKT
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
29-09-2026 22:15 HKT
Man dies after suspected drowning during Peng Chau swimming race
NEWS
21 hours ago
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
30-09-2026 05:45 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.