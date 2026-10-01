Eating lots of protein but still not gaining muscle? 3 dietary strategies to improve absorption

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Eating lots of protein to build muscle, but still losing it silently? A doctor breaks down the hidden reasons behind poor protein absorption and recommends 4 highly digestible, high-quality protein foods to help build muscle without stressing the stomach.

Surgeon Dr. Huang Shi-wei shared on Facebook that people with poor stomach function are often told to "eat more protein." But the key point is often overlooked: if your stomach isn't working well, eating more protein may be useless. When stomach acid or digestive enzymes are low, protein can't be fully broken down and absorbed—muscle loss continues. Instead of blindly "eating more," it's better to learn to "eat right."

Why Protein Absorption Fails

The stomach's job is to break protein into smaller molecules for the small intestine to absorb. If stomach acid is low, if you have gastritis, have had gastric surgery, or take acid-suppressing drugs long-term, this process is compromised. To improve absorption, try these 3 strategies:

1. Choose Easy-to-Digest Protein Sources

Not all proteins burden the stomach equally. For those with weaker stomachs, prioritise:

Boiled or steamed eggs: Soft, smooth, and highly bioavailable.

White fish (e.g., snapper, cod): Fine muscle fibres, low fat, easy to digest.

Unsweetened soy milk, silken tofu: Smooth, well-absorbed plant proteins.

Chicken breast (cooked soft): Steam or stew—avoid frying.

Avoid red meat, hard-cooked scrambled eggs, and fried protein bars, as they take longer to digest.

2. Eat Smaller Portions More Often

A large protein load strains even a healthy stomach—and makes things worse for those with poor digestion. Spread your daily protein intake across 4–5 meals, about 15–20g per meal (roughly 2 eggs or half a box of silken tofu). This gives digestive enzymes enough time to work, improving absorption.

3. Cooking Method Affects Absorption

The same ingredient, cooked differently, can have very different digestive effects:

Steaming, boiling, stewing, braising: Soften food structure—easier for the stomach.

Frying, dry-frying, charring: Alter protein structure, making it harder to digest.

Add a little ginger or mild vinegar during cooking—they can help stimulate stomach acid and aid digestion.

What Happens When You Lack Protein?

According to the Department of Health, protein is made up of amino acids. Some essential amino acids cannot be produced by the body and must come from food. Protein supports tissue growth and repair, and helps produce enzymes and hormones. Each gram of protein provides about 4 kcal of energy.

Two Main Protein Sources:

Animal Protein (meat, poultry, fish, eggs, milk): Contains all essential amino acids—"complete proteins." Plant Protein (legumes, grains, nuts, dried beans): Except for soy, plant proteins are "incomplete"—usually lacking one or more essential amino acids. For example, grains lack lysine; legumes lack methionine. However, combining different plant foods (e.g., legumes with grains, or legumes with nuts/seeds) can provide all essential amino acids.

Long-term protein deficiency can cause growth retardation, muscle loss, weakened immunity, oedema, impaired heart and lung function, and even death.

How to Choose High-Quality Protein – Which Meats to Avoid?

For quality protein, the Department of Health recommends including dried beans regularly in meals and cooking with minimal oil. Vegetarians should eat a variety of plant foods to ensure all essential amino acids are covered.

For non-vegetarians: limit red meat (beef, pork) and processed meats. Choose lean meat, eggs, fish, and skinless poultry. Trim visible fat before cooking. Use low-fat methods like steaming, boiling, stewing, roasting, or baking—instead of frying. Choose skim or low-fat milk, cheese, yogurt, and other dairy products.

Sources: Surgeon Dr. Huang Shiwei, Department of Health (Hong Kong)