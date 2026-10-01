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WELLNESS

The 3-9 rule of cooking oils: How to protect your heart and balance your diet

WELLNESS
1 hour ago
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Do you pay attention to which cooking oil you use? Choosing the right "healthy oil" is often more important than simply cutting back on oil. Dr. Niina Ishihara, Deputy Director of the Ishihara Clinic in Japan, points out that modern diets often contain too much Omega-6 from common salad oils. By learning the "3-9" rule, you can easily improve nutritional balance and eat more healthily.

Flaxseed Oil and Perilla Oil: Rich in Omega-3 – Not for Heating, Best Added Raw

Omega-3 fatty acids are highly beneficial for health and are mainly found in fatty fish. If you can't eat fish every day, try flaxseed oil or perilla oil. Just drizzle about a teaspoon over salads, natto, or tofu to get the plant-based Omega-3 equivalent of three horse mackerel. However, Omega-3 is heat-sensitive and oxidises easily—never use these oils for high-heat cooking. Add them just before eating.

  • Flaxseed Oil: Rich in plant-based Omega-3, which reduces abnormal chronic inflammation and may help with joint or skin inflammation. Its alpha-linolenic acid and plant sterols help increase vascular elasticity, lower blood pressure, and reduce LDL ("bad") cholesterol, preventing arteriosclerosis.

  • Perilla Oil: Contains 55–65% plant-based Omega-3. Its phytochemicals (rosmarinic acid, luteolin) have anti-allergic properties, helping relieve hay fever or respiratory discomfort.

Olive Oil and Rice Bran Oil: Suitable for Heating – MCT Oil Converts to Energy Quickly

Olive oil, rich in Omega-9, has good heat stability and is great for sautéing. For deep-frying, rice bran oil is a good alternative. If you often feel tired or hungry, consider MCT oil, which contains medium-chain triglycerides that convert to energy faster than regular oils and help maintain satiety. Add a small amount to breakfast yogurt or salad.

  • Olive Oil: Rich in oleic acid (Omega-9), which lowers LDL ("bad") cholesterol, supports vascular health, and reduces heart disease risk. Moderate oil intake lubricates the digestive tract and aids bile secretion, supporting regular bowel movements.

  • Rice Bran Oil: Contains gamma-oryzanol, vitamin E, and unsaturated fatty acids. With a high smoke point and stable properties, it produces fewer harmful fumes during stir-frying or high-heat frying.

Ishihara reminds us that improving your diet doesn't require drastic or extreme changes. Start by choosing the right oils to replace excess Omega-6 in your daily intake. Make gradual adjustments based on your lifestyle—you can easily boost your energy, combat chronic fatigue, and build long-term healthy eating habits.

 

 

Source: Dr. Niina Ishihara, Deputy Director, Ishihara Clinic, Japan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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