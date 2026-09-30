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LIFESTYLE
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WELLNESS

A Japanese model's guide to taking care of neck wrinkles

WELLNESS
19 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Neck wrinkles are a common skincare blind spot. Once formed, they're hard to remove and even harder to cover with foundation. A popular Japanese model has shared a simple neck care routine using heat and massage to effectively fade neck lines and restore firmness. After four weeks of testing, her fine lines visibly softened, and her neck skin became smoother. Try spending a few minutes a day on neck care for an elegant, swan-like neck.

Neck skin is thin, with fewer sebaceous glands, making it prone to dryness and wrinkles. Looking down at phones for long periods or lying down while watching videos folds and presses the skin, creating lines. With age, collagen loss makes these lines more pronounced. Japanese model Reika, known for her refined looks and 170cm frame, often shares fashion and skincare tips online. She says neck care is the simplest way to elevate your poise—and reveals the secret routine circulating among Japanese models for a graceful neck.

3-Step Neck Care Routine: Heat, Exfoliate, Massage

Reika recommends doing this once a week:

1. Warm Compress to Open Pores

Apply a warm towel to the neck for about 2 minutes to open pores and help skincare absorb better.

2. Gentle Exfoliation

Massage a small amount of scrub in gentle circular motions on the neck for about 2 minutes. Reika reminds that neck skin is even more delicate than facial skin—be as gentle as petting to avoid pulling. Rinse off and pat dry.

3. Apply Neck Cream + Lymphatic Massage

Apply 3–4 pumps of neck cream evenly over the neck and décolletage, massaging gently. Follow with these massage moves to promote lymphatic drainage and circulation:

  • Clench fists and slide knuckles from under the chin toward the back of the ears, pressing acupressure points and lymph nodes.

  • Knead the entire neck from chin to the base using thumb and forefinger to release muscle tension.

  • With palms flat on the neck, alternate soothing strokes from the jawline down to the base.

  • Finally, slide from the centre of the collarbone outward, pressing gently.

2 Exercises for Buffalo Hump and Double Chin

Reika encourages: "Stick with it for about 4 weeks, and neck lines will be less visible on camera, skin becomes smoother, and your overall presence improves." She also shares 2 simple exercises to improve trapezius muscle buildup and rounded shoulders:

1. Hands Clasped Behind Back + Look Up and Down

Clasp hands behind your back. Look up and stretch your head as far back as possible, then look down. Repeat 20 times. The key is pressing your tongue from the root to the roof of your mouth—this activates the neck and opens the shoulders, helping reduce double chin and define your jawline.

2. Outer Neck Press

Press inward from the outer neck, alternating sides 30 times each, repeated 3 times. This relaxes shoulder and neck muscles and prevents trapezius buildup, which can lead to a buffalo hump.

 

 

Source: Reika @ Xiaohongshu (小红书)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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