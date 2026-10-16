logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Nutritionist recommends 5 liver-protecting drinks

WELLNESS
24 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Want to protect your liver? It's not just about drinking more water. A nutritionist points out that 5 healthy drinks can help protect the liver and fight inflammation. One of them, consumed daily, may significantly lower the risk of cirrhosis and liver cancer.

According to Health, registered dietitian Lindsey DeSoto notes that adequate hydration helps the liver function normally and metabolise waste. While no single drink can magically "detox" or thoroughly cleanse the liver, incorporating specific healthy beverages into a balanced diet can genuinely support liver health. Beyond water, DeSoto recommends these 5 drinks:

1. Coffee

Rich in caffeine and plant compounds like chlorogenic acid and cafestol, coffee offers antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits and helps prevent liver fibrosis. A 2026 large-scale study showed that higher coffee intake is significantly linked to reduced risk of cirrhosis (advanced liver disease), liver cancer, and liver-related death. Researchers found that just 1–2 cups daily provides benefits, with 3–4 cups showing the most pronounced effect. Notably, decaf coffee showed similar benefits, suggesting other active compounds also play key roles. Choose unsweetened coffee to avoid added sugar cancelling out the benefits.

2. Green Tea

Green tea is rich in catechin polyphenols, especially EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), which provides antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, protecting liver cells from free radical damage. A 2020 study found that drinking green tea helped lower liver enzyme levels (AST and ALT) in fatty liver patients, improving liver inflammation. However, while brewing green tea is safe and beneficial, avoid high-dose green tea extract supplements—there have been rare cases of liver damage from excessive supplement intake.

3. Beetroot Juice

Beetroot juice is rich in betalains, betaine, and dietary nitrates, which help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, preventing long-term liver cell damage that leads to fibrotic scarring. A 12-week clinical study showed that adults with fatty liver who drank beetroot juice had significantly reduced liver fat content (confirmed by ultrasound), along with improved liver enzymes, triglycerides, and cholesterol levels.

4. Coconut Water

While direct research linking coconut water to liver treatment is limited, natural coconut water is rich in electrolytes, including potassium, offering excellent hydration that supports liver metabolism. The American Liver Foundation recommends drinking it directly or adding it to plain water as a healthy alternative to soda, sweet tea, or sugary sports drinks. Choose pure coconut water with no added sugar.

5. Fruit-Infused Water

If plain water tastes too bland, add lemon slices, lime, berries, orange slices, cucumber, or mint leaves—or choose unsweetened sparkling water. While fruit-infused water doesn't directly detoxify, it effectively increases daily water intake, maintains hydration, and helps break high-sugar drink habits and manage weight. Research confirms that moderate weight loss directly and significantly reduces liver fat accumulation.

3 Drinks That Harm the Liver

DeSoto notes that excessive consumption of certain drinks accelerates fat accumulation, triggers inflammation, and damages the liver. Strictly limit these 3 categories:

  • Alcohol: Long-term excessive drinking directly causes fat accumulation, inflammation, and liver fibrosis. Those with existing liver disease should consult a doctor and strictly abstain.

  • Sugary Drinks: Regular soda, sweetened tea, energy drinks, and high-sugar sports drinks contain large amounts of sugar and calories, accelerating weight gain and liver fat accumulation.

  • "Detox" Teas or Products: No tea, juice, or herbal drink can truly cleanse liver toxins. Such products are often under-researched, and some ingredients may even harm the liver.

The most fundamental rule for liver health remains a balanced diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, high-quality protein, and healthy fats. No single healthy drink can compensate for poor dietary habits. If you have liver disease, consult a registered doctor or nutritionist before making significant dietary changes or taking any supplements.

 

Source: Health

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Know your chocolate milk: Difference between green and white caps
WELLNESS
24 mins ago
What's proper shower curtain etiquette after showering to prevent mold?
WELLNESS
15-10-2026 12:00 HKT
6 tried and tested dietary approaches to protecting heart health
WELLNESS
15-10-2026 12:00 HKT
4 major avocado ripening hacks
WELLNESS
14-10-2026 12:00 HKT
14 long-lasting fruits that stay fresh for weeks
WELLNESS
14-10-2026 12:00 HKT
12 daily habits of blood sugar control experts
WELLNESS
13-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Expert reveals time to refrigerate pears for maximum sweetness
WELLNESS
11-10-2026 12:00 HKT
4 longevity foods recommended by a 64-year-old expert
WELLNESS
10-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Doctor warns against bad water drinking habits: Don't go too long without water
WELLNESS
09-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Doctor reveals 4 dietary traps that spike blood sugar
WELLNESS
08-10-2026 12:00 HKT
HK unlikely to be hit as Typhoon Champi gathers strength
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Second Guangzhou-Shenzhen high-speed rail to link HK as three routes weighed
NEWS
22 hours ago
Man steals gold chain worth $70,000 from Tai Po jewelry store
NEWS
14-10-2026 17:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.