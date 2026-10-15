logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

What's proper shower curtain etiquette after showering to prevent mold?

WELLNESS
35 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

After a shower, do you pull the shower curtain open to ventilate, or casually push it to one side? Many believe pushing the curtain to one side helps disperse bathroom humidity and prevents mold and bacteria growth. But others point out that pulling it fully open is the right way to ventilate and avoid moisture buildup. So which is correct?

The Correct Method: Pull the Shower Curtain Fully Open

Alicia Sokolowski, president of a cleaning services company, points out that moisture is the biggest contributing factor to mold, mildew, and bacterial growth. When a damp shower curtain is bunched up on one side of the rod, the folds stay wet longer than when fully spread out, accelerating mold growth. She explains: "The key is to avoid stacking the shower curtain to one side while it's still wet. Otherwise, moisture gets trapped between the folds, staying damp for long periods, becoming a breeding ground for mold and bacteria."

Sokolowski recommends pulling the shower curtain fully open after showering—stretching it across the entire rod. Spreading it out exposes more surface area to air, allowing it to dry faster and more evenly. However, she also reminds: "While this is a simple way to reduce the chance of mold growth, it doesn't replace regular bathroom cleaning and maintenance."

Fabric Shower Curtains: Even More Important to Pull Open

If you use a fabric shower curtain, pulling it open after every shower is even more important, as fabric absorbs more water. If not thoroughly dried, it traps moisture and increases mold risk. Once the curtain is completely dry, you can then push it to one side.

Other Mold Prevention Tips After Showering

Beyond handling the shower curtain correctly, these measures help keep the bathroom dry and hygienic:

  1. Turn on the exhaust fan or open windows: Turn on the exhaust fan during your shower and let it run for a while afterward to expel residual humid air. If the bathroom has a window, opening it for natural ventilation is even better.

  2. Squeegee water droplets off walls and mirrors: If walls and mirrors stay damp for long periods after showering, quickly use a squeegee to remove droplets and reduce the moisture mold needs to grow.

  3. Clean the bathroom regularly: Soap residue and body oils accumulate on shower walls and curtains over time. Without regular cleaning, they become nutrients for mold and bacteria. Regularly washing the shower curtain and cleaning bathroom surfaces is the most fundamental way to prevent mold.

For poorly ventilated areas prone to dirt buildup, rinse thoroughly with high-pressure hot water. Wipe dry afterward to speed drying. For mirrors, as with floors and walls, pour hot water over them and wipe—this prevents both mold and limescale buildup.

Bleach Mold Removal Method

The Macau Consumer Council previously shared the golden ratios for using bleach against mold. For larger areas of mold, use a 1:10 dilution of bleach (1 part bleach to 10 parts water). Always dilute with cold water—hot water decomposes sodium hypochlorite, rendering it ineffective. Apply to moldy areas with a cloth or spray bottle, let sit for 15–20 minutes, then wipe clean.

Bleach Golden Ratios:

Dilution RatioUseApplication
1:4Blood spill disinfectionBlood contamination
1:10Mold removalLarger areas of mold
1:49Disinfecting contaminated itemsSurfaces contaminated by vomit or excrement
1:99General household cleaningDaily environmental cleaning

Precautions When Using Bleach:

  • Dilute and use in a well-ventilated area.

  • Wear appropriate protective gear: mask, gloves, eye protection, and plastic apron.

  • Avoid use on metal, wool, nylon, silk, colored fabrics, and painted surfaces.

  • If bleach splashes into eyes, rinse immediately with water for at least 15 minutes and seek medical attention.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
6 tried and tested dietary approaches to protecting heart health
WELLNESS
35 mins ago
4 major avocado ripening hacks
WELLNESS
14-10-2026 12:00 HKT
14 long-lasting fruits that stay fresh for weeks
WELLNESS
14-10-2026 12:00 HKT
12 daily habits of blood sugar control experts
WELLNESS
13-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Expert reveals time to refrigerate pears for maximum sweetness
WELLNESS
11-10-2026 12:00 HKT
4 longevity foods recommended by a 64-year-old expert
WELLNESS
10-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Doctor warns against bad water drinking habits: Don't go too long without water
WELLNESS
09-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Doctor reveals 4 dietary traps that spike blood sugar
WELLNESS
08-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Doctor recommends one fridge-staple dessert soup for weight loss
WELLNESS
07-10-2026 12:00 HKT
Keep an eye out for dyed vegetables - Here's how to spot them
WELLNESS
06-10-2026 12:00 HKT
(Online photo)
Transport chief takes a back seat on fining transit nuisance behavior
NEWS
18 hours ago
Family of UK tiger attack victim urges end to video sharing after Trump posts footage
WORLD
6 hours ago
Reforms demanded to fix Hong Kong's severely oversubscribed public gyms
NEWS
14-10-2026 11:45 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.