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The tongue is pushed forward by muscles on both the left and right sides. When nerve commands on one side are blocked, the normal side exerts relatively more force, ultimately causing the tongue tip to deviate toward the paralyzed side. Dr. Matsuoka emphasizes that abnormal tongue movement may be a warning sign of local cerebral ischemia, and if symptoms appear suddenly, it should be treated as an emergency. Many people, out of anxiety, hope the symptoms will disappear on their own, but if the tongue suddenly deviates and is accompanied by the following symptoms, vigilance must be raised:

Unilateral facial paralysis: Pay attention to whether the facial muscles show uncontrolled or one-sided weakness.

Slurred speech: Speech is unclear and meaning cannot be expressed smoothly.

Meets the FAST principle: Assess whether it meets the stroke awareness indicators of Face, Arm, Speech, and Time.

When brain blood vessels are blocked, brain nerve cells continue to suffer irreversible damage. If treatment can be received as early as possible, eligible patients can receive intravenous thrombolytic therapy within 4.5 hours of onset, and some patients may also receive endovascular thrombectomy within a longer time window, with a chance of reducing sequelae. Dr. Matsuoka warns that delaying medical treatment by "observing for a while first" may miss the golden time for acute stroke treatment, and may even lead to complete paralysis of the limbs, consciousness disturbance, and in severe cases, lifelong sequelae such as being unable to eat independently.

Simple 1-Step Self-Check of Mouth Corners and Tongue Condition - Strictly Control Blood Pressure Management

Preventing stroke should start from daily life. Dr. Matsuoka states that tongue training has a certain effect on rehabilitation after stroke occurs, but it cannot be directly regarded as a prevention method. It is suggested to start from the following two aspects:

Daily mirror self-check: Every morning, look in the mirror and say "one—" to observe whether one side of the mouth corner is drooping, then stick out the tongue to confirm whether the tongue can be extended straight forward, and whether it obviously deviates to the left or right side.

Do daily blood pressure management well: If the blood pressure measured every day continues to be high, consult the attending physician to confirm whether lifestyle habits or medication need adjustment. In particular, high blood pressure in the morning may sometimes be related to "morning hypertension" or "masked hypertension," and hypertension itself is also an important risk factor for stroke.

If Abnormalities Are Found, Seek Medical Attention as Soon as Possible

Once abnormal symptoms are found, action should be taken immediately. Dr. Matsuoka emphasizes that if, when looking in the mirror, the tongue is found to suddenly deviate, or facial paralysis, drooping mouth corner, slurred speech, or other abnormalities appear, an emergency call should be made immediately, and ambulance personnel should assist in transporting the patient to a medical institution capable of stroke treatment. He concludes: "The medical team will do its best to protect the patient's life and daily life, but the most important first step is still to receive medical evaluation as soon as possible."

Source: Japanese anesthesiologist Dr. Yuji Matsuoka